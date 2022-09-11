Arizona State Picks Up Verbal from Oregon 6A State Champ Quinlan Gould (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quinlan Gould, a senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, Oregon, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University for 2023-24.

“I am happy to announce my commitment to study and swim at Arizona State University. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and most importantly a huge thank you to Coach Emily for believing in me and guiding me through this process. GO SUN DEVILS!!”

Gould specializes in sprint free and backstroke. He is the reigning Oregon High School 6A State Champion in the 100 back, having won the title last February with a PB of 48.93. He also swam the 50 free and finished seventh in 21.71. Two weeks later, he earned PBs in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 back at Oregon Swimming’s Region XII Championships.

In club swimming, where he represents Lake Oswego Swim Club, Gould kicked off long course season in May with lifetime bests in the 50/200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. At Mount Hood Sectionals he added a PB in the 100 free (54.12). He wrapped up his summer at Speedo Junior Nationals, where he earned a new best time in the 100 back (58.42).

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.08

100 back – 48.93

50 back – 23.33

50 free – 21.03

100 free – 46.68

Gould will join the Sun Devils in the class of 2027 with Ilya Kharun, Asher Havenhill, Caleb Stanley, Leo Kurucz, and Will Woodall. His times would have ranked 7th and 5th on the ASU roster last season in the 100 and 200 back.

