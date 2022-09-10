Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swim Scientist Russell Mark at ASCA: “We succeed when the community collaborates”

At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam sat down with ASCA’s Russell Mark, a swim scientist and the man who is considered one of the world’s top experts in video stroke technique analysis, as well as race and performance trending. Mark discusses the importance of the convergence of knowledge and ideas at ASCA, emphasizing that we grow as a community when we collaborate at events like the world clinic.

