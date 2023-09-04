Stonehill College Adds Melissa Dingle As Assistant Women’s Swim Coach

Stonehill College has added Melissa Dingle to its women’s swimming staff as an assistant coach.

Note: Stonehill has not published a press release on the addition, so the following comes courtesy of the Stonehill Women’s Swimming Instagram page.

Courtesy: Stonehill College Women’s Swimming/Instagram

Welcome Melissa Dingle to Stonehill College as the new Assistant Coach of Women’s Swimming!

Dingle swam backstroke and butterfly for the University of New Hampshire where she contributed to 3 America East Conference Championship wins and also holds relay, conference, pool and school records. She is a 2-time America East Conference Champion in the 100 back and earned 3 All-Conference selections. Dingle graduated from New Hampshire in 2021 with a degree in business administration and a minor in sports management.

Before New Hampshire, Dingle competed on the national stage in Canada where she medaled in the 50 backstroke at Eastern Canadians and made finals at Age Group Nationals, Senior Nationals and Trials in backstroke events.

Dingle has also coached several clinics, camps and training groups for club teams in Canada and the United States. Coach Dingle is excited for her upcoming season with the Skyhawks and cannot wait for what’s to come in the future with this program! Go Hill!

Coach Distler on the addition of Coach Dingle: “I am so excited to have Coach Mel join our program. Her passion and experience for swimming at a high level will be invaluable to our athletes. I look forward to working with her to grow our young program!”