Stokowski Hits 49.92 100 Back At Polish SC Winter Championships

2020 POLISH WINTER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, December 16th – Sunday, December 20th

Olsztyn, Poland

SCM (25m)

Live Results

The 2020 Polish Winter Swimming Championships wrapped up from Olsztyn with multiple national records going down in pursuit of 2021 European Short Course CHampionhipse qualification.

We reported how 28-year-old Marcin Cieslak busted out a new national record in the men’s 50m fly, registering a lifetime best of 22.08. That outing renders the former Florida Gator as the world’s 9th fastest performer all-time in the fly sprint.

But Cieslak also did damage as the anchor on the national record-breaking men’s 400m free relay, punching a final split of 46.18. That scorched the fastest time of the field and helped the foursome of himself, Konrad Czerniak, Jan Holub, Jan Switkowski post a new Polish standard of 3:09.85 in the event.

Cieslak was also impressive in the men’s 100m fly, putting up one of two sub-50 second marks in the field as runner-up. Winning the men’s 100m fly was Jakub Majerski, with the 20-year-old posting a super quick effort of 49.77.

Splitting 23.14/26.63, Majerski became Poland’s 3rd fastest performer all-time with this lifetime best, sitting only behind national record holder Cieslak (49.18 from this past November) and Czerniak (49.62 from 2011). Cieslak settled for silver here, splitting 23.41/26.59 to log 49.90, also qualifying for the European Short Course Championships.

In the men’s 50m free, it was 26-year-old Pawel Juraszek who got to the wall first, registering a winning result of 20.82. That checked in as the only sub-21 second outing of the field, easily ahead of Czerniak’s 21.48 silver medal-worthy time. Juraszek’s outing qualified him for the European SC Championships.

Kacper Stokowski got it done for gold in the 50m back and 100m back, posting efforts of 23.18 and 49.92, respectively. Radoslaw Kawecki also nailed a SC Euros-worthy performance in the 100m back, posting 50.04 to finish just .12 behind Stokowski.

For Stokowski, he became just the 2nd man from Poland to score a sub-50 second 100m backstroke time, with his 49.92 outing here pairing with the Polish record holder Kawecki who clocked 49.23 as the record in 2015. Stokowski’s performance here ranks the Pole as the 10th fastest man in the world this season.

21-year-old Paulina Piechota wreaked havoc on the distance freestyle races, knocking down the Polish national records across the 800m and 1500m free. In the 800m free, Piechota clocked a time of 8:18.62, qualifying or SC Euros and overtaking her own previous PB and Polish standard of 8:25.32 from two years ago.

Piechota’s outing here now establishes the Pole as the 7th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

In the 1500m, Piechota topped the podium in a PB of 15:52.72, a time which surpassed her own Polish record of 15:56.62 from 2017.

She’s now 6th in the world this season in the 1500m free.

