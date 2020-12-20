Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stokowski Hits 49.92 100 Back At Polish SC Winter Championships

2020 POLISH WINTER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Wednesday, December 16th – Sunday, December 20th
  • Olsztyn, Poland
  • SCM (25m)
  • Live Results

The 2020 Polish Winter Swimming Championships wrapped up from Olsztyn with multiple national records going down in pursuit of 2021 European Short Course CHampionhipse qualification.

We reported how 28-year-old Marcin Cieslak busted out a new national record in the men’s 50m fly, registering a lifetime best of 22.08. That outing renders the former Florida Gator as the world’s 9th fastest performer all-time in the fly sprint.

But Cieslak also did damage as the anchor on the national record-breaking men’s 400m free relay, punching a final split of 46.18. That scorched the fastest time of the field and helped the foursome of himself, Konrad Czerniak, Jan Holub, Jan Switkowski post a new Polish standard of 3:09.85 in the event.

Cieslak was also impressive in the men’s 100m fly, putting up one of two sub-50 second marks in the field as runner-up. Winning the men’s 100m fly was Jakub Majerski, with the 20-year-old posting a super quick effort of 49.77.

Splitting 23.14/26.63, Majerski became Poland’s 3rd fastest performer all-time with this lifetime best, sitting only behind national record holder Cieslak (49.18 from this past November) and Czerniak (49.62 from 2011). Cieslak settled for silver here, splitting 23.41/26.59 to log 49.90, also qualifying for the European Short Course Championships.

In the men’s 50m free, it was 26-year-old Pawel Juraszek who got to the wall first, registering a winning result of 20.82. That checked in as the only sub-21 second outing of the field, easily ahead of Czerniak’s 21.48 silver medal-worthy time. Juraszek’s outing qualified him for the European SC Championships.

Kacper Stokowski got it done for gold in the 50m back and 100m back, posting efforts of 23.18 and 49.92, respectively. Radoslaw Kawecki also nailed a SC Euros-worthy performance in the 100m back, posting 50.04 to finish just .12 behind Stokowski.

For Stokowski, he became just the 2nd man from Poland to score a sub-50 second 100m backstroke time, with his 49.92 outing here pairing with the Polish record holder Kawecki who clocked 49.23 as the record in 2015. Stokowski’s performance here ranks the Pole as the 10th fastest man in the world this season.

2020-2021 SCM Men 100 Back

KlimentENS
Kolesnikov
11/21
48.58
2Evgeny
Rylov		RUS48.8012/15
3Ryan
Murphy		LAC49.2911/22
4Guilherme
Guido		LON49.4011/14
5Coleman
Stewart		CAC49.6211/22
View Top 26»

21-year-old Paulina Piechota wreaked havoc on the distance freestyle races, knocking down the Polish national records across the 800m and 1500m free. In the 800m free, Piechota clocked a time of 8:18.62, qualifying or SC Euros and overtaking her own previous PB and Polish standard of 8:25.32 from two years ago.

Piechota’s outing here now establishes the Pole as the 7th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

2020-2021 SCM Women 800 Free

LaniAUS
Pallister
11/26
8:10.12
2Kareena
Lee		AUS8:14.0309/25
3Maddy
Gough		AUS8:15.8809/05
4Anna
Egorova		RUS8:16.2612/16
5Phoebe
Hines		AUS8:16.3211/26
6Miyu
Namba		JPN8:18.4210/17
7Moesha
Johnson		AUS8:21.3211/26
8Kiah
Melverton		AUS8:21.6909/25
9Malene
Rypestoel		NOR8:24.4310/30
10Tia
Kritzinger		AUS8:25.0211/26
View Top 26»

In the 1500m, Piechota topped the podium in a PB of 15:52.72, a time which surpassed her own Polish record of 15:56.62 from 2017.

She’s now 6th in the world this season in the 1500m free.

2020-2021 SCM Women 1500 Free

LaniAUS
Pallister
11/29
15:28.33
2Maddy
Gough		AUS15:31.1909/26
3Kareena
Lee		AUS15:34.4111/29
4Phoebe
Hines		AUS15:38.6411/29
5Moesha
Johnson		AUS15:40.5211/29
6Tia
Kritzinger		AUS15:58.3009/26
7Jimena
Perez		ESP16:10.7111/14
8Jessica
Mouatt		AUS16:17.5811/29
9Mireia
Belmonte		ESP16:20.1411/14
10Caitlin
Deans		NZL16:20.9010/06
View Top 26»

Additional Results

  • Kornelia Fiedkiewicz scored a time of 24.34 to win the women’s 50m free event.
  • The men’s 200m free saw Kacper Majchrzak take the victory in a mark of 1:43.33.
  • Antoni Kaluzynski took the men’s 400m freestyle in a time of 3:43.64. That knocked well over a second off of his previous PB of 3:45.16 from 3 years ago.
  • Dominika Sztandera reaped gold in the women’s 50m breast in 29.86, while Paulina Peda took 100m back gold for the women in 57.84. Both qualified for the SC European Championships.

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!