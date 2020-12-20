SSPC: Camille Cheng on Reevaluating How You Approach Time Goals When Racing

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA All-American from Cal and 5-time Asian Games medalist Camille Cheng. Cheng is currently back in Hong Kong training for the 2021 Olympic Games, but didn’t necessarily always think that would be the case. She takes us through the journey of swimming at Cal, having a great experience in her 4 years there (2011-2015) culminating in an NCAA team title. She stuck around for another year and went to the 2016 Olympic Games, where she didn’t perform how she wanted to.

Cheng thought that might be it for her swimming but eventually came back to it with a fresh perspective. Cheng explains that now, it’s about having fun in training and racing, enjoying the process instead of focusing on the times as the end-all, be-all goal.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.