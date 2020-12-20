Cieslak Scorches 22.08 SCM 50 Fly As 9th Fastest Performer Ever

2020 POLISH WINTER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, December 16th – Sunday, December 20th

Olsztyn, Poland

SCM (25m)

Live Results

In addition to firing off a Polish national record as a member of the men’s 400m free relay team, Marcin Cieslak also nabbed an individual national standard at these Polish Winter Championships.

Racing on day 3 in Olsztyn, 28-year-old Cieslak crushed a lifetime best of 22.08 in the men’s 50m fly to take the gold.

After posting a solid effort of 22.99 to take the top seed out of the heats, former Florida Gator Cieslak unleashed the fastest 50m fly time of his career in 22.08. The mark easily cleared his previous PB and Polish national record of 22.53, a time he produced just last month as a member of the Cali Condors in the International Swimming League (ISL).

Flash forward to this weekend and Cieslak sizzled with his 22.08, knocking .45 off of that month-old record to qualify for next year’s European Short Course Championships in the event.

With his performance here, Cieslak now checks-in as the world’s 9th fastest performer of all-time in the 50m fly event.

All-Time Men’s SCM 50 Fly Performers