Cieslak Anchors 46.18 En Route To Polish SCM 400 Free Relay Record

2020 POLISH WINTER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, December 16th – Sunday, December 20th

Olsztyn, Poland

SCM (25m)

Live Results

While competing on day 2 of the 2020 Polish Winter Swimming Championships, the foursome of Konrad Czerniak, Jan Holub, Jan Switkowski and Marcin Cieslak produced a new national record in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Before this short course meters competition, the Polish 400m free national record for men rested at the 4:12.62 that was put on the books in 2017. However, here in Olsztyn, the aforementioned combination fired off a much quicker 3:09.85 to become the first squad from Poland under 3:10 in the event.

Czerniak opened with a speedy 47.57 followed by Holub’s 48.11 on the 2nd leg. Switkowski posted the other sub-48 second time in 47.99, while Cieslak sizzled on the anchor with a monster split of 46.18.

Cieslak is coming off of a statement-making International Swimming League (ISL) season 2, with the former Florida Gator making things happen in the sprint fly and IM events. In the 100m fly, for instance, the 28-year-old hit a new Polish national record of 49.18 while competing for the Cali Condors.

Cieslak’s anchor here at these championships scorched his fastest 400m free relay split from the ISL season 2, which was repressed by a 46.88 in match 8.