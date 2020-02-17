Stevens Ducks Claim First Men’s & Women’s Middle Atlantic Titles

MIDDLE ATLANTIC CONFERENCE (MAC) – MEN AND WOMEN

Dates: Thursday, February 13-Sunday, February 16, 2020

Location/Host: Graham Aquatic Center – York, PA

Defending Champion: Messiah women (6x); Albright men (3x)

Live Results: Available here

Live Video: Available here

Championship Central

Courtesy: MAC Sports

WOMEN

YORK, Pa. (Women’s Swimming) – The Stevens Ducks won their first Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) women’s swimming title. The Ducks collected 1178.5 points with eight gold medals, seven silver medals and one bronze medal.

Misericordia finished second with 1131 points and 10 total medals. Arcadia finished third with 3970.5 points and five medals. Widener finished fourth with 863 points and six medals, and King’s took fifth with 799 points and five medals.

Stevens senior Isabella Fairman was named the 2020 David B. Eavenson Award as the MAC Women’s Swimmer of the Year after recording 96 individual points with three MAC records.

Messiah freshman Katelyn Boyce was named the 2020 MAC Women’s Swimming Rookie of the Year after recording 83 individual points.

Misericordia’s Alexander Taylor was named the 2020 MAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.

1,650-YARD FREESTYLE

Stevens’ Samantha Zdesar won gold with a time of 17:37.86. Messiah’s Nancie Ziegler won silver with a time of 17:47.92, and Arcadia’s Megan Hupp took bronze with a time of 17:50.63.

100-YARD FREESTYLE

Stevens’ Isabella Fairman won gold with a time of 52.62 seconds. Misericordia’s Camryn Hubric won silver with a time of 53.75 seconds, and the Cougars’ Kate Bernauer won bronze with a time of 53.80 seconds.

200-YARD BACKSTROKE

Stevenson’s Melanie Milam won gold with a time of 2:08.10. King’s Elizabeth Savidge took silver with a time of 2:09.26, and the Monarchs’ Noelle Pedersen won bronze with a time of 2:11.11.

200-YARD BREASTSTROKE

Misericordia’s Grace Nikolski won gold with a time of 2:22.76. Nikolski broke the conference and championship (2:22.49) record time in the prelims with an NCAA Division III ‘B’ cut time of 2:20.97. Her prelim time was just off the NCAA invite time of 2:20.77. Stevens’ Emma Beaney took silver with a time of 2:26.77, and Messiah’s Alley Sell won bronze with a time of 2:27.08.

400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

Stevens’ Isabelle Rivera, Madie DeJong, Samantha Zdesar and Isabella Fairman won gold with a time of 3:32.65. Misericordia took silver with a time of 3:39.00, and Arcadia won bronze with a time of 3:39.71.

Women’s Final Standings

1. Stevens, 1178.5

2. Misericordia, 1131

3. Arcadia, 970.5

4. Widener, 863

5. King’s, 799

6. Messiah, 792

7. Albright, 650

8. FDU-Florham, 409

9. Lycoming, 407

10. Wilkes, 389

11. Lebanon Valley, 383

12. Stevenson, 297

13. Hood, 271

MEN

YORK, Pa. (Men’s Swimming) – The Stevens Ducks claimed their first Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Men’s Swimming title on Sunday. The Lions recorded 1541.5 points with seven gold medals, seven silver medals and four bronze medals.

Albright finished in second with 1193 points and 14 medals, while Arcadia took third with 987 points and six medals. Widener finished in fourth with 895 points and six medals. Messiah took fifth with 847 points and six medals.

Arcadia senior TJ Dalton was named the 2020 David B. Eavenson Award winner as the MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Year after scoring 96 individual points, an NCAA B cut and two MAC records.

Messiah freshman Avery Barley was named the 2020 MAC Men’s Swimming Rookie of the Year after recording 96 individual points, an NCAA B cut and a MAC record.

Arcadia’s Nate Parsley was named the 2020 MAC Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year.

1,650-YARD FREESTYLE

King’s Jared Stephan won gold with a new conference and championship record time of 16:02.36. The previous record was set in 2014 (16:01.63). Stephan’s time is also an NCAA ‘B’ cut time. Albright’s Teag Culver won silver with an NCAA ‘B’ cut time of 16:16.48, and Albright’s Will Griffith took bronze with a time of 16:26.43

100-YARD FREESTYLE

Widener’s Martin Bohdan won gold with a time of 46.34 seconds. Stevens’ Theodore Jagodits won silver with a time of 46.46 seconds, and Albright’s Chris Laite took bronze with a time of 46.71 seconds.

200-YARD BACKSTROKE

Messiah’s Avery Barley won gold with a time of 1:50.42. Stevens’ Ali Kolenovic took silver with a time of 1:50.75, and Albright’s Bryce Schaffer won bronze with a time of 1:52.92.

200-YARD BREASTSTROKE

Arcadia’s TJ Dalton won gold with an NCAA Division III B cut time of 2:02.92. Stevens’ Tyler Zanki also swam an NCAA B cut time of 2:03.68 to win silver. Zanki broke the conference (2:03.03) and championship (2:04.87) records with an NCAA Division III ‘B’ cut time of 2:02.70 in the prelims to earn the top-seed in the final. Widener’s John Luksic took bronze with a time of 2:08.53.

400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY

Stevens’ Kurt Autenreid, Jonas Lackey, Ali Kolenovic and Theodore Jagodits win gold with a time of 3:05.27. Albright took silver with a time of 3:09.40, and Arcadia won bronze with a time of 3:10.05.