Statement From The American Swimming Coaches Association On “Enhanced Games”

Courtesy: The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

The American Swimming Coaches Association stands in opposition to the concept and execution of the “Enhanced Games.” ASCA reaffirms its unwavering commitment to clean sport, athlete safety, and the core values that underpin fair and ethical competition.

We commend USA Swimming for its leadership and clarity in rejecting the Enhanced Games and for upholding the standards that have made our sport a global model of integrity and excellence. USA Swimming’s firm stance echoes the values shared across the coaching community—where athlete development, long-term health, and character are at the heart of all we do.

The Enhanced Games’ promotion of performance-enhancing drugs directly contradicts what ASCA believes in and works to uphold. Our association has long supported strict anti-doping measures, comprehensive education, and a culture of clean sport. We will oppose any initiative that compromises athlete health, violates the spirit of competition, or undermines decades of progress in safeguarding fairness in sport.

The idea of rewarding or glorifying enhancement as restricted by WADA, USADA and other Anti-Doping agencies endangers athletes and sends a dangerous message to future generations. ASCA will continue to advocate for environments where athletes succeed through discipline, training, and integrity—not pharmacology.

ASCA remains committed to fostering a sport that inspires, uplifts, and unites. We will continue to stand with our partners—including USA Swimming and global governing bodies—in defending clean sport and championing athlete well-being.