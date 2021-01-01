Start Fresh in 2021! Join the SwimOutlet Challenge & Win!

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner.

Ready to get back into the pool? Start the new year right by using the Swim.com app for your next swim workout! No Pool? Don’t worry. We have you covered with a great dryland challenge!

Complete any challenge to be entered to win one of thirty $50 SwimOutlet Gift Cards!

In total, we’re giving away $1,500 in SwimOutlet Gift Cards!

1. DOWNLOAD SWIM.COM APP

Upload your swims with any Swim.com compatible device including Apple Watch, Samsung, Wear OS, Garmin or Suunto.

No watch? No problem. Manually log your swims.

2. JOIN THE CHALLENGE

Once you have downloaded the Swim.com app, join one (or all four!) SwimOutlet challenges in the Swim.com app.

3. SWIM

– A Unique New Year, New You Badge on Swim.com – Entry into a raffle to win 1 of 30 $50 SwimOutlet Gift Cards! – Random Swim.com Swag rafflesthroughout the month!

…and bragging rights to kick off the new year!”

CONTEST TERM & CONDITIONS

All participants must enter the Challenge on Swim.com to be eligible for any and all prizes. The Challenge shall be free of charge to all participants. Entry is open to all Swim.com users.

This Challenge starts (1/1/21 and ends (1/31/21) based on the GMT-0 timezone. All activities must be completed during the challenge period and uploaded within 48 hours after the Challenge ends.

We understand not every user has a smart watch – manual uploads are supported for this challenge.

Only users who complete the Challenge will be eligible to earn the unique NYNY digital badges. Gold, Silver and Bronze badges will only be awarded to top three male and female swimmers in the Challenge. Ties will be settled by ordering the finish based on when the swim was completed (first person to achieve time).

SwimOutlet shipping is limited to the U.S., U.K, and Canada. Other restrictions may apply.

Only users who complete the Challenge will be eligible to earn entry into the raffle for a $50 SwimOutlet gift card.

By joining the Challenge you agree to sharing your email address associated with your Swim.com account with SwimOutlet and you agree to receive email communications from SwimOutlet and Swim.com. We will protect the privacy of your personal information pursuant to the privacy policies of SwimOutlet and Swim.com. You also agree to be bound by the Terms of Use of SwimOutlet and Swim.com. The winners of the Challenge will be notified by email. All questions and disputes concerning the Challenge will be decided by Swim.com and its decision shall be final. Swim.com shall not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever that may be suffered by any contestant (including indirect or consequential losses) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with the Challenge. Swim.com reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry or challenge process or who engages in conduct that is damaging to the goodwill or reputation of Swim.com. Swim.com reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Challenge in its sole discretion.

