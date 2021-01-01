Back/Free Specialist Ryan Russell Commits to Emmanuel College for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ryan Russell from Houston, Texas has announced his intention to swim at Emmanuel College beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Russell is a senior at Summer Creek High School in Humble, TX; he swims year-round with Eagle Swimming Association. His coach Matt Sanspree told SwimSwam:

“Ryan has it been a leader for ESA for the past two years. Ryan is a hard-working kid dedicated to the sport with a fun-loving attitude! Ryan is one of the special kids that you love to Coach and to be around! You will be truly missed at ESA! Good luck!”

Russell specializes mainly in backstroke and freestyle. He swam the 100 back and led off the Summer Creek 200 medley relay at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A Region 6 Championships, notching lifetime bests in both backstroke distances. He competed in the 50 free and 100 back at College Station Sectionals in February, picking up a PB in the former. His best 100/200 free times date from January 2020’s 37th Speedo Greater Southwest Invitational hosted by City of Plano Swimmers. There, Russell won the 100 back, placed 7th in the 100 free and 200 free, and touched 9th in the 50 free.

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 25.07

100 back – 53.47

200 back – 2:07.57

50 free – 22.31

100 free – 48.76

200 free – 1:47.82

The Franklin Springs, Georgia-based Emmanuel Lions compete in NCAA Division II’s Conference Carolinas. The men finished in second place behind Barton at the 2020 CC Championships. Russell’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 100 back (along with then-freshman Hunter Hayes and junior Robert Jones); the B finals of the 200 back (with then-junior David Brown and sophomore Harrison Andrews), 100 free (with Alexander Reyman and Joshua Varrie), and 200 free (with Varrie and Hayes); and the C final of the 50 free, where Emmanuel had 4 A-finalists (Alex Sobers, Igor Bretas Dantas, Joao Santos, and Reyman).

