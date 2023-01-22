Stanford Women Stay Undefeated with Event Sweep at Arizona

Stanford vs. Arizona

Jan. 22, 2023

Hillenbrand Aquatic Center Tucson, Arizona

Results on MeetMobile: “Arizona vs. Stanford”

Final Scores Men: #12 Stanford 190, #19 Arizona 86 Women: #3 Stanford 169.5, Arizona 99.5



Women’s Recap

Stanford swimming and diving tallied another win on the season after beating Arizona 169.5-99.5 on Saturday morning.

The Cardinal improved to 4-0 on the season, with the swimmers winning the title for every race they competed in.

The team started off with a win in the 200 medley relay, with Torri Huske, Lucy Bell, Claire Curzan and Amy Tang recording a 1:39.27, three seconds faster than second place.

Kayla Wilson touched first in the 1000 free at 10:12.72. Stanford followed that up in the 100 back with Curzan (52.95), Janelle Rudolph (54.92) and Tang (55.35) sweeping the podium.

Bell took the title in the 100 breast at 1:03.05 and Lillie Nordmann recorded a season best of 1:59.56 in the 200 fly. Emma Wheal went 23.22 to win the 50 free and Huske swam 50.56 to take the 100 free.

Stanford were dominant in the 200’s with Morgan Tankersly winning the 200 free (1:48.60), Alex Crisera in the 200 back (1:58.47) and Allie Raab in the breast (2:16.96).

Natalie Mannion finished first with six seconds to spare in the 500 free (4:53.55) and Gigi Johnson won the 100 fly at 54.36.

In the diving well, Lauren Burch took bronze in the 1-meter with a 265.65 and Emilie Moore took fifth at 214.13. On the platform, Moore took silver at 245.85 and Burch took fourth at 213.68.

Stanford will be back at home next week to take on UCLA on Friday at 2 p.m. and USC on Saturday at noon at the Avery Aquatics Center.

Men’s Recap

The Cardinal earned a big Pac-12 dual meet victory over conference rival No. 17 Arizona on Saturday, taking the win by a score of 190-86. Rafael Gu was one of the top performers on the day, taking event titles in the 50 free, 200 free, and 100 fly, while adding a second place finish in the 200 medley relay.

Stanford was dominant throughout the meet, claiming 13 event titles in total. Preston Forst claimed the first win of the day for the Cardinal in the 1000 free with a 9:24.59, while Liam Custer added a second place finish in the event as well.

Stanford’s underclassmen had an impressive showing from start to finish in Phoenix. Along with Gu’s strong racing, fellow freshman Hayden Kwan took two individual titles, in the 100 back at 48.54 and 200 back at 1:45.22.

Zhier Fan, another freshman, added his own event win in the 100 breast at 53.57, and sophomore diver Jack Ryan took the title in the only men’s diving event of the day, the 3-meter, with a score of 382.73.

In the 100 free, Leon MacAlister and Andres Dupont took the top two podium spots. The senior MacAlister recorded a 44.07 while the freshman Dupont clocked a 44.27 for second place.

Ethan Dang was the top finisher in the 200 breast with a 1:59.54, beating out fellow Cardinal Hayden Zheng who took second with a 2:04.41.

Luke Maurer and Andrew Matejka took first and second in the 500 free, with Maurer leading the field at 4:35.19. Rick Mihm added an event win in the 400 IM, out-touching Ron Polonsky by two tenths of a second. Mihm recorded a 3:58.24 to take gold.

In the final event of the day, the 400 free relay, Stanford took the win. Andrei Minakov, Luke Maurer, Leon MacAlister, and Neel Roy combined for a 2:55.95 to secure the victory.

Stanford is back in action in the Avery Aquatic Center on February 4 against USC. The meet will be Stanford’s senior day celebration.

Courtesy: Stanford Athletics