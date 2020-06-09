Stanford Planning for Half of Undergrads on Campus Per Quarter Next Year

Stanford University is planning to house half of its undergraduate student population on campus per quarter in the upcoming school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell announced last week.

“Though our planning is not complete and some important decisions are yet to be made, the overall structure for the year ahead is coming into place, and we thought it was important to share our thinking with you as soon as possible rather than waiting until every aspect is worked out,” they wrote in a letter.

The letter states that three factors have influenced planning. The first is that the schools wants a plan that could likely happen even if there is a second spike in COVID-19 infections — ie. the school would not have to shut down mid-quarter in response. The second is that the school wants to plan to have sufficient space for social distancing, and the third is that there needs to be room for ab infected member of the community to isolate if necessary.

Under the announced plan, which is tentative, all undergraduate students could expect to get two quarters of on-campus housing, then would complete one additional quarter remotely. First-year students would be on campus in the fall, and seniors in the spring, but no other decisions have been solidified.

It’s not yet clear how the proposed plan could affect athletics. Some sports, like soccer, cross only two quarters, while others, like swimming, have competitive seasons that cross three quarters.

Tessier-Lavigne and Drell’s letter stated that staff is “having conversations about different options for bringing students back, whether by class year of by another rubric that aligned with the academic programs we offer.” The letter also stated that the school will “likely ask students not to travel outside the local area while they are enrolled on campus, or otherwise to self-isolate upon their return.”

As for academic classes, the school anticipates using online courses for some on-campus students in addition to those away from campus. The schools expects that classes larger than 50 or so students will be online, and in-person class times will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stanford will start fall quarter classes one week earlier than usual, on Sept. 14, and end by Nov. 20. Final exams for all undergraduates (and most graduate students) will be held remotely the week after Thanksgiving.