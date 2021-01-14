SSPC: Top-20 Ranked Recruit Matt Fallon Explains 1:52 200 Breast in Belton, TX

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with national Jr. team member and #8 ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s Class of 2022, Matt Fallon. Fallon competed at the Tigershark Swim Team Santa Claws Classic in Belton, Texas in mid-December, where he went a 53.52 in the 100 breast and 1:52.87 in the 200 breast, the latter putting him at #7 in the 17-18 age group all-time. Fallon explained how he’s been training through COVID, his emphasis on building his aerobic base, and why he likes warming up all the way until 1-2 minutes before he races at meets.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

