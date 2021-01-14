Iowa Swim & Dive Opens Season Saturday

Courtesy: Iowa Athletics

THIS WEEK

The University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving team opens its season Saturday, hosting Nebraska at 1 p.m. (CT) at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

The Hawkeye men will also compete in an intrasquad format after Wisconsin withdrew from the competition due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19 among the UW’s rosters.

FOLLOW ALONG

Saturday’s dual will be streamed via BTN+, which is a paid subscription service.

Live results will be available via Meet Mobile, Dive Meets, and through live results onhawkeyesports.com.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Iowa and Nebraska will compete in a standard 16-event dual on Saturday. The events are as follows: 200-medley relay, 1,000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free, 1-meter diving, 200 back, 200 breast, 500 free, 100 fly, 3-meter diving, 200 IM, 400-free relay.

SENIOR RECOGNITION

The Hawkeyes will honor 14 student-athletes during their Senior Day festivities prior to the meet on Saturday. Iowa’s seniors are: Mateusz Arndt, John Colin, Kelsey Drake, Anton Hoherz, Lexi Horner, Jayah Mathews, Sage Ohlensehlen, Claire Park, Thomas Pederson, Jonatan Posligua, Tom Schab, Sarah Schemmel, Daniel Swanepoel, and team manager Jonny Miller.