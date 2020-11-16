SSPC: Lotte Friis on Putting the Pieces Together After Being Broken by Swimming

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with 3-time Olympian and World Champion Lotte Friis. Lotte was always one of my favorite swimmers outside of the pool for how gracefully she carried herself and presented herself in interviews. We started by talking about what Lotte’s doing now, which is interviewing people for a living on a Danish radio station. Lotte talks about how much she loves hearing others’ stories, no matter their walk of life or background.

We then got into Lotte’s own story with swim. Lotte gave us her ups and downs, from her Olympic medal in 2008 to being a world champion in 2009 and 2011. The title refers to her result at the 2012 Olympics, where she was sure she would win a medal no matter what but ended up finishing 5th in the 800. She said this broke her and was ready to retire. However, giving the wound a little more time, she decided to give it another go tells the audience how she was able to get back in the saddle for her 3rd Olympics.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.