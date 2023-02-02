Sprint Specialist Joe Miller Set to Join Miami (OH) in Fall of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Opting to make the two-hour drive this fall to continue his swimming and academic career, Joe Miller of Columbus, Ohio has announced his commitment to swim for Miami University (OH) as a member of their class of 2027. Miller is currently finishing his senior season at Upper Arlington High School and does his club swimming with the Upper Arlington Swim Club. Miller will be third Redhawk to come from Upper Arlington High School in as many years, joining current freshman Avery Catalano and sophomore Emma Schueler.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Miami University. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me through this process. Go RedHawks!”

A Winter Juniors qualifier, Miller picked up his first-time standard for the meet last summer while competing in a time trial at the summer edition of the meet. Competing in the 50 free, he shaved three-tenths of a second off of his personal best, touching in 24.15.

Last spring, Miller was a finalist in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at the OHSAA Division I Swimming and Diving State Championships. His highest finish came in the 50 free, where he touched in 21.21 to take ninth. He was slightly faster during prelims, finishing in 21.10. He also added a 14th-place finish in the 100 free (46.84).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.99

100 free – 46.56

Miller will add depth to a Redhawk sprint group that is set to graduate two of it’s top performers this spring. This year the program has been led by former Brazilian Junior National Team member Pedro Gueiros in both the 50 (20.35) and 100 (45.00) freestyles. Miller will have a year of overlap with Uros Djokovic, who holds the program record in the 200 free at 1:36.70.

With his lifetime bests, Miller will be only just outside of what it took to earn a second swim at the 2022 Mid-American Swimming and Diving Championships last season. In 2022 it took to make it into the B-final.

Last season, Miami won its second Mid-American Swimming and Diving Championships title in as many years, finishing with 823 points. The program’s head coach, Hollie Bonewit-Cron was recognized as the Swimming Coach of the Year while five men were named to the All-MAC First Team.

