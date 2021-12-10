Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Day 2 Combined Results

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
THURSDAY COMBINED RESULTS – WOMEN
THURSDAY COMBINED RESULTS – MEN
Above, you can find links to the combined results for today’s action at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships. The results PDFs includes the lead-off splits from the 400 medley relays tonight. The individual 100 backstroke will be competed on Friday.
There a few key storylines to follow here in regards to the combined results:
- Sandpipers of Nevada not only went 1-2-3 in the girls 500 free tonight at the West meet, they went 1-2-3 overall, when the East meet is taken into account. We haven’t yet verified this, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that’s never happened before at a Winter Junior Champs.
- Carmel Swim Club continues to roll in the women’s relays, remaining perfect and winning the 400 medley in a new NAG.
- West site was largely faster then the East, with few exceptions. One such exception was the women’s 50 free, where East site swimmers posted the 4 fastest times of the day.
- Leah Hayes nearly downed Alex Walsh’s 15-16 200 IM NAG, coming within 0.07 seconds of the mark with a 1:54.09 to win the West meet and overall.
I’m pretty sure Leah has 8 or 9 months left as a 16-yr old, so I suspect she’ll scoop this NAG record, and maybe a few others before she ages up.