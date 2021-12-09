Olympic Gold Medalist Yannick Agnel Taken Into Custody In Rape Investigation

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Yannick Agnel was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody as part of a rape investigation, multiple French media outlets are reporting.

Several French media sources, including L’Equipe Sports, report that Agnel was placed in custody in Paris as part of an open investigation into the rape of a minor.

L’Equipe reports that an investigation was launched after a swimmer that trained with Angel at the Mulhouse Olympic Swimming club from 2014 to 2016 filed a lawsuit. Several current and retired swimmers have reportedly already been questioned in the investigation.

Since the initial reports of Angel’s arrest, Mulhouse’s prosecutor’s office has told media outlets that he was taken into custody as part of an investigation for “rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl.”

Agnel trained at Mulhouse, a club that has come into financial and legal trouble recently, from September 2014 until the summer of 2016, departing after the Olympic Games in Rio.

The 29-year-old announced his retirement after those 2016 Games.

Agnel won three medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, including a pair of golds in the men’s 200 freestyle and 400 free relay. He also anchored the French team to silver in the 800 free relay, and was a double gold medalist at the 2013 World Championships in the 200 free and 400 free relay.

Agnel is currently the world record holder in the men’s 400 freestyle in short course meters (3:32.25), and owns the fastest time ever recorded in a textile suit in the LCM 200 free from those 2012 Games (1:43.14).

Since retiring from the sport in 2016, Agnel has made some media appearances on French television and did coverage for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.