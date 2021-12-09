Anonymous Penn Swimmer Speaks Out On Lia Thomas’ Presence On The Women’s Team

An anonymous member of the Penn women’s swim team recently spoke to media outlet OutKick regarding Lia Thomas, a trans woman who is competing on the women’s team this season after spending three seasons swimming as a male.
Thomas has set numerous Ivy League and Penn school records this season, including posting the nation’s top time in both the women’s 200 free (1:41.93) and 500 free (4:34.06) at Akron’s Zippy Invite last weekend.
SwimSwam has not independently verified that the comments in the report or that they belonged to a member of the Penn women’s team.
The Penn swimmer said that the members of the team have been vocal with the coaches regarding the fact that they aren’t entirely comfortable with Thomas being on the women’s team.
“Pretty much everyone individually has spoken to our coaches about not liking this,” the Penn swimmer told OutKick. “Our coach (Mike Schnur) just really likes winning. He’s like most coaches. I think secretly everyone just knows it’s the wrong thing to do.
“When the whole team is together, we have to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, go Lia, that’s great, you’re amazing.’ It’s very fake,” she added.
The swimmer also spoke on how incredibly fast Thomas has been this season.
“The Ivy League is not a fast league for swimming, so that’s why it’s particularly ridiculous that we could potentially have an NCAA champion. That’s unheard of coming from the Ivy League,” Thomas’ teammate said. Harvard’s Dean Farris won NCAA titles from the conference just three seasons ago, and former Penn swimmer Chris Swanson won an NCAA title in the 1650 free in 2016.
“On paper, if Lia Thomas gets back down to Will Thomas’ best times, those numbers are female world records. Faster than all the times Katie Ledecky went in college. Faster than any other Olympian you can think of. His times in three events are [female] world records.”
Thomas was a successful swimmer while competing as male previously, including earning runner-up finishes in the 500, 1000 and 1650 freestyle events at the 2019 Ivy League Championships.
Thomas began the season with personal best times from her time competing as a male of 1:39.31 in the 200 freestyle, 4:18.72 in the 500 free and 14:54.76 in the 1650. This season, she’s been 1:41.93 in the 200 and 4:34.06 in the 500 as previously noted, and also clocked 15:59.71 in the 1650 free, which ranks sixth in the nation.
Her teammate questions the impact Thomas’ testosterone suppression has had on her performances, though Thomas recently told SwimSwam she’s been undergoing hormone suppression for the last two and a half years.
“One year doesn’t mean anything. What about the years of puberty as a male, the male growth you went through as a man?” the teammate asked.
“There are a bunch of comments on the internet about how, ‘Oh, these girls are just letting this happen. They should just boycott or protest.’ At the end of the day, it’s an individual sport. If we protest it, we’re only hurting ourselves because we’re going to miss out on all that we’ve been working for.
“When I have kids, I kinda hope they’re all boys because if I have any girls that want to play sports in college, good luck. [Their opponents] are all going to be biological men saying that they’re women,” Thomas’ teammate told OutKick. “Right now we have one, but what if we had three on the team? There’d be three less girls competing.”
Good.
Lia has been super courageous and honest in her interviews. This person is not someone I would want to be on a team with if they feel the need to anonymously go to a clickbait site like OutKick to trash their teammate
SO WHAT if she’s honest??? That is NOT the argument that the people are furious over!! Tell me how being “honest and courageous” or “going through a tough situation” relates AT ALL to the fact that she’s swimming NCAA winning times in December, or the fact that women’s swimming records will unfairly be rewritten because of her??? SAYING SHE IS BRAVE AND COURAGEOUS IS NOT AN ARGUMENT, omg
she’s incredibly brave and beautiful. just stop with the transphobic comments
I personally don’t think she is beautiful, but I do agree she is brave to be public about her transition and even go through the process.
What IS NOT brave on the part of Thomas is the clear lack of self-awareness she has regarding how her participation in women’s sports is extremely damaging for swimmers who were born female and didn’t have the benefit of male puberty. She constantly talks about what is “fair” for her, yet in the entire interview with SS, she had absolutely no concern regarding how her participation isn’t fair for the born-female swimmers in her class. This is narcissism that is on a Trump-level.
You have to understand that people like lia have to endure an insuppressible amount of hate from society and themselves for who they are. To her, she just wants to live her life and swim, and any other scenario isn’t fair to her because it either stops her swimming, or puts her in an uncomfortable environment. I think her arguments ae completely valid after fighting for that long.
I don’t doubt that she has experienced a lot of adversity in her path to become an openly trans person and go through a transition between genders. However, this has nothing to do with whether or not it is “fair” for her to be able to compete with biological women in sporting events. These are two very independent issues.
No,, but it makes sense of the way she talks about the situation you know? Not a reason, but an explanation.
I wasn’t trying to make an argument about what is or is not fair. I was a male swimmer it’s not up to me to decide. But because I was a college swimmer I do know about teams and teammates and I know that I would never want a teammate going to the media to anonymously discredit me or a teammate
Well to be fair imagine the backlash that would come out from the school, her coach, and potential future job/internship opportunities if this athlete came out with her name and made these comments…hard to really voice that kind of opinion without backlash these days
Do you think the backlash would be more, or less, than the backlash Lia is currently facing?
From a media perspective? Less. From a personal perspective? More. Probably kicked off team and possibly kicked out of school. Cancel culture is real – especially in the Ivy League. Good luck finding a job after your name is attached to these comments.
if they can’t say their name, they probably aren’t saying anything good lol
Yet, you post anonymously.
I feel awful for Lia having to go through this tough situation, and I feel awful for the women who will be negatively impacted by her swimming. There really isn’t a way to have a positive outcome. Lia not competing would mean she’d have to give up something she really loves, but it’s also hard on the other women competing. Overall just a very tricky and tough situation
Just let her swim on the men’s team in a women’s suit. She’s pretty much swimming fast enough anyways.
Not pretty much she could 100% compete on the men’s team with her times and still be decent
Eventually someone will need to go on the record. Maybe a senior after Ivys or NCAAs.
Yes I absolutely understand what a target that will make them.
Anonymous stories aren’t going to get anything done.
good! stand up for what you believe in. don’t let the liberal media and cancel culture take away your voice.
the transphobia is reeaallll. i mean is seems like lia is on a decline anyway. it breaks my heart that people depict trans people as malicious cheaters. seriously most of them seriously need the transition to live it’s insane to me.
I don’t think the swimmer is trying to depict her as a cheater though, just trying to say how unfair it is
“When I have kids, I kinda hope they’re all boys because if I have any girls that want to play sports in college, good luck. [Their opponents] are all going to be biological men saying that they’re women“… need i say more?
A little defensive and hypersensitive, are we? No one said Lia is cheating. The point is that the rules are unfair to biological women. Trans needs its own category. If we can make a more level playing field for para athletes, then we can do the same for trans. The current rules are just wrong.
I’m defensive because I know some incredible trans people that wanted to take their own lives when not allowed to transition. I know first hand how painful the whole process is and the lifetime of damage they have to endure. Protecting peoples rights has nothing to do with hypersensitivity in fact, I think it makes people strong. There’s no need for its own category because it just alienates them. Comparing trans people to disabled people is another issue but whatever, I trust you have good intent. It was clear the connotation behind that quote that they think trans people or doing this purposely to take advantage of the system, which is simply not true. On top of that we are… Read more »
Whether on Penn or any team they compete against, one things is clear…a biological male with physiological advantages over females is taking opportunities away from females. It has to stop.
This isn’t about someone living their own life…it’s about someone taking advantage, unfairly, of others.
Every college woman swimmer should refuse to compete until there is a separate trans division. This is completely unfair regardless of hormone changes. This trans swimmer still has larger feet, hands, height and most likely vo2 max!
Did you read any of the article it’s an individual sport by refusing to compete the swimmers only damage everything they’ve worked hard for because they then miss out on competing since others still will compete
These comments from the teammate are clearly just ridiculous, especially the bit at the end about how she hopes she only has boys because women’s sports will be filled with “biological men saying they are women.” Swimswam said on their insta post that disrespectful comments would not be tolerated, and yet they publish these shameful comments from this swimmer on a fringe clickbait site like Outkick which targets stories like these. Shame on swimswam and you James for spreading the idea that she is just doing this in order to be more successful in swimming. The last comment – “there’d be three less girls competing” is extremely harmful and disrespectful. Delete now please
So you only want to hear the side of the story that you want to hear?
Hearing both sides is important but there’s a big difference between a discussion and just being transphobic. I’m not sure how I feel about Lia Thomas swimming and right now it looks like it’s unfair but more research needs to be done. At the end of the day there are much larger issues in the world that I will spend my time worrying about.