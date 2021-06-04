French Club Mulhouse Olympic Swimming Indicted For “Attempted Fraud”

Famous French swim club Mulhouse Olympic Swimming (MON), home to many of France’s top swimmers in recent years, has been indicted for attempted fraud.

According to French outlet Ouest France, Republic of Mulhouse prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the club was “indicted for acts of attempted fraud in 2016, and placed under the status of assisted witness with regards to acts of fraud dating back to 2014-2016.”

Charles Laurent Horter, the club’s founder and president until 2017, was also placed under the status of assisted witness for the same facts.

“The MON disputes the existence of a criminal offense, and will do everything to prove its good faith,” the club’s current president, Franck Horter, the son of Charles, told AFP, by the intermediary of his lawyer, Me Pierre Schultz.

Among the famous swimmers who trained at MON in the past include Roxana Maracineanu, the 1998 world champion and 2000 Olympic silver medalist in the women’s 200 backstroke, who is the current Minister for Sports in the French government.

Three-time Olympic medalist Laure Manaudou and four-time Olympic medalist Amaury Leveaux are also among the club’s noteworthy alumni.

The judicial information had been opened in 2018 after a complaint from the parents of a young female swimmer who trained at the club from 2014 to 2016. The first complaint had been the subject of a classification without follow-up in 2017.

“The investigating judge awaits possible requests for acts from the parties,” said the prosecutor, who indicates that the judicial investigation could be closed “by the end of the year 2021.”