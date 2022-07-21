Speedo Announces Exclusive Partnership With British Swimming

The deal, which runs across the next two Olympic and Paralympic cycles, will see Speedo become the official technical and apparel partner for British Swimming and the Home Nations and kicks off at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships in Rome next month. The Speedo partnership extends to the Home Nations of Swim England, Swim Wales and Scottish Swimming, with all parties looking forward to the opportunity of establishing Speedo from grassroots to elite.

As a result, British swimmers will be able to wear all Speedo products including caps, goggles and the swimsuits which were worn by 69 per cent of those athletes who won swimming medals in Tokyo. Out of the pool, athletes will wear Speedo’s eco range, which is part of Speedo’s most sustainable teamwear product offering ever.

As part of the partnership, Speedo will also become the exclusive partner of the British Swimming Diversity & Inclusion programme, with both organisations keen to make the world of aquatics more equitable and encourage participation from people of all backgrounds.