Speedo Announces Exclusive Partnership With British Swimming

Courtesy: Speedo/British Swimming
Speedo is a SwimSwam partner but this is not a sponsored post.
Global swimwear brand Speedo has today announced a multi-year partnership with British Swimming to provide swimwear and specialist equipment to all aquatic disciplines across senior and junior squads.
The deal, which runs across the next two Olympic and Paralympic cycles, will see Speedo become the official technical and apparel partner for British Swimming and the Home Nations and kicks off at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships in Rome next month. The Speedo partnership extends to the Home Nations of Swim England, Swim Wales and Scottish Swimming, with all parties looking forward to the opportunity of establishing Speedo from grassroots to elite.
As a result, British swimmers will be able to wear all Speedo products including caps, goggles and the swimsuits which were worn by 69 per cent of those athletes who won swimming medals in Tokyo. Out of the pool, athletes will wear Speedo’s eco range, which is part of Speedo’s most sustainable teamwear product offering ever.
As part of the partnership, Speedo will also become the exclusive partner of the British Swimming Diversity & Inclusion programme, with both organisations keen to make the world of aquatics more equitable and encourage participation from people of all backgrounds.
Simon Rowe, head of global sports marketing at Speedo, said: “There’s no doubt that British Swimming is in the top tier when it comes to performances on the international stage and we’re incredibly proud to be official partners for what promises to be a successful future. Supporting swimmers from grassroots all the way up to the elite levels across Britain is what Speedo is all about and, with a stacked Team Speedo squad, our commitment to the world of water is clear for all to see.
“Our ongoing Swim United campaign also demonstrates that we’re passionate about driving positive change in the aquatics sector to make swimming as inclusive and welcoming as possible – we’re looking forward to working together with British Swimming to make this a reality.”
British Swimming Interim chief executive officer Ash Cox said: “Everyone at British Swimming is incredibly excited to be teaming up with Speedo once again. At a time when our teams are looking to build on recent performances and cement their place among the best in the world, we know that this partnership with a world-renowned, high-performance aquatics brand can play an important role on the global stage.
“It’s always a moment of immense pride when an athlete, coach or staff member gets to put on the official national team kit when representing their country or national programme at a major event, and we can’t wait to see our Paralympic swimmers, Olympic swimmers, divers, high divers, artistic swimmers and water polo players in their brand new Speedo-British Swimming kit in this busy year and beyond.
“With Speedo also focusing on areas away from elite competition, such as sustainability and the goal to ensure everyone has the right to experience the joys of aquatics, we know we also share values that are important to our aquatic family.”