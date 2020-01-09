Speedo Among Retailers Donating Profits Thursday to Australian Bushfire Relief

Speedo Australia is one of the more than 45 retailers with over 1,000 stores combined who are participating in a massive campaign to raise money to help fight the Australian bushfires, according to Yahoo Finance.

The fires began in September and are expected to last for several months as the hot weather continues, per ABC. According to the Red Cross, at least 23 people have died as a result of the bushfires and an estimated 4,200 residential and public structures have been destroyed.

Thursday, 100% of profits from the participating retailers will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund as part of the “All In” campaign.

“The size and scale of these fires in many parts of Australia is unprecedented. But so is the incredible wave of support we’ve seen from people and businesses around the country and overseas” Belinda Dimovski, head of engagement and support at Australian Red Cross, said, according to Yahoo Finance.

“The funds raised will ensure our trained staff and volunteers can continue to be there for the long-haul, helping people take a deep breath, take stock of their losses, and slowly but surely get back on their feet.”

According to Yahoo Finance, the following retailer are participating in ALL IN: Abrand, Afterpay, Artesands, Ben Sherman, Brixton, bond-eye swim, Cue, Culture Kings, Dashing Printing, Dr Denim, eBay, Faithful The Brand, Farage, General Pants, Grrrl, Globe, Hugo Boss, Hush Puppies, Kwik Kopy, Lacoste, Lee Jeans, Levis, Life Interiors, Local Supply, Misfit, M.J. Bale, Nautica, Neuw Denim, Nudie Jeans, Okanui, Rodd & Gunn, Rolla’s Jeans, Sandler, Seafolly, Sea Level Swim, Speedo, Stussy, Temple & Webster, The Iconic, The North Face, True Alliance, Tutu Dumonde, Ugg, Veronika Maine, W.M. Ritchie Australia, Wrangler, XLarge.

Last week, Australian swimming star Emma McKeon also posted a plea for help on Instagram, including suggestions on where to donate.