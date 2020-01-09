Mizzou Men Defeat LSU 167-133; Luht Sets Pair of Backstroke Pool Records

Louisiana State vs Mizzou (M)

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Results

Men’s Score: Mizzou 167, LSU 133

Women’s Score: LSU 151, Mizzou 149

Louisiana State welcomed Mizzou to the LSU Natatorium for a midday clash between conference rivals, the first since the 2015-16 campaign.

In a bit of an upset, the LSU women came away with a two-point victory by a score of 151-149, while the Mizzou men came out on top 167-133. You can read more on the women’s meet here.

With both teams suited a few pool records went down on the men’s side, both at the hands of LSU senior Karl Luht. The Estonia native took down his own mark in the 100 backstroke in a time of 46.09 and set a new one in the 200 in 1:42.81.

Mizzou had two athletes win multiple events en route to its meet victory.

Sophomore Jack Dubois topped fields in the men’s 500 (4:29.34) and 1650 free (15:27.21), and freshman diver Leonardo Garcia Varela swept the 1-meter and 3-meter events.

Also winning individually for the road team was junior Carter Grimes in the 400 IM (3:52.57), sophomore Danny Kovac in the 100 fly (46.79—a 1-2-3 sweep with teammates Daniel Hein and Micah Slaton), and Slaton in the 200 fly (1:44.96).

Hein (21.93), Kovac (24.29) and Slaton (20.92) also combined with freestyler Kyle Leach (19.48) to win the men’s medley relay in a time of 1:26.62.

Joining Luht as multi-event winners for LSU was junior Luca Pfyffer and freshman Brooks Curry.

Pfyffer swept the 100 and 200 breaststroke events with times of 54.67 and 1:58.27 respectively, and Curry did the same in the 100 (43.96) and 200 free (1:36.93).

The losing team also had a victory from Matthew Klotz in the 50 free (20.22), and then Klotz (20.08), Curry (19.53), Luht (19.72) and senior Lewis Clough (19.72) combined to win the closing 200 free relay by almost half a second in 1:19.22.