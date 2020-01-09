LSU Women Edge SEC Rival Mizzou In Nail-biter, 151-149

Louisiana State vs Mizzou (W)

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Results

Men’s Score: Mizzou 167, LSU 133

Women’s Score: LSU 151, Mizzou 149

The only thing rivaling the free sausage biscuit giveaway at the LSU Natatorium on Thursday was the quality of swimming, as Louisiana State welcomed SEC rival (and fellow Tigers) Mizzou for an 11 a.m. dual.

The women’s meet proved to be an incredibly tight affair, with the home team winning nine of 16 events en route to a two-point victory, 151-149. This was the first time the two faced off head-to-head since January of 2016, where LSU triumphed 164-136.

However, it still is somewhat of an upset. At last year’s SEC Championships, Mizzou placed seventh with 640 points, 150.5 clear of LSU (489.5) who took 10th.

Both teams were reportedly suited, and Mizzou notably was missing Molly Gowans.

Leading the charge for LSU was freshman Niamh Robinson, who swept the women’s 100 and 200 breaststroke with showings of 1:01.35 and 2:10.42 respectively. Robinson broke the 200 school record back in November at the SMU Invitational in a time of 2:08.88.

Also key in the home team’s win was receiving 13 individual points from six different swimmers who had one win and one runner-up finish apiece, includng three more freshman.

First years Katarina Milutinovich (first in 200 free, second 100 free), Summer Stanfield (first in 500 free—in 4:48.21, the third-fastest time in school history, second in 200 free) and Anne Tuxen (first in 3-meter dive, second in 1-meter) all pulled it off, as did junior Cassie Kalisz (200 back—1:55.43 for a new pool record, 100 back). Seniors Nicole Rozier and Helen Grossman traded wins and second-place finishes in the 200 and 100 fly, respectively.

Mizzou was led by junior Sarah Thompson, who doubled up with victories in the 50 (22.58) and 100 freestyle (49.73). In the 100, she edged out Milutinovich by just .06 with a blazing 25.63 back half. Thompson’s teammate Megan Keil took second in the 50 and third in the 100 with 23.00 and 50.06 clockings respectively.

Thompson is currently the fourth-fastest swimmer in the NCAA in the 50 with her 21.53 from earlier this season.

Also winning for the Tigers from the east was senior Haley Hynes in the women’s 100 back (54.22 — she ranked second in the NCAA this season with a 50.70), sophomore Allison Bloebaum in the 1650 (16:40.54) and junior Amanda Smith in the 400 IM (4:13.72).

Mizzou also won both relays in times of 1:37.29 and 1:29.82 respectively, topping LSU by almost two seconds in the former and just over one in the latter. In the medley, Hynes led off in a quick 23.99 and Thompson delivered a 22.91 fly leg which were the difference-makers.