Daily Swim Coach Workout #34

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warmup: (1-6-1 denotes distance x 25. 1-25,2-50…)
900 @18:00
(1-6-1 @ :10rest each distance. imo, the 6 is kick choice)
prep/kick:
3x
4×25 @ :45 scull choice x2 (no k)
3×50 @1:00 skick/swim choice
2×75 @1:00 swim choice
50 @1:00 easy
2x
300 @5:30 kwb
4×25 @ :30 SL kick Br/bk
100 @1:45 Shake Swim
main: (A is specialty stroke)
3×75 @1:30 (build, hold speed, ez)
4×100 @1:30/1:40 (IM/A: 1perfect race form/1fast)
25 @1:00 easy swim
2×75 @1:30 (built, hold speed)
6×100 @1:30/1:50 (1IM/2A: 1/1)
50 @1:00 easy swim
1×75 @1:30 (fast)
5×100 @1:30/2:00 (1im/3A)
75 @1:30 easy swim
Kevin Long
Lead Site Coach, National Training Group, Machine
