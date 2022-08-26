2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018)

Podium:

Australia put on a show in the boys 4×200 free relay tonight, closing out the day 2 finals session with a new Junior Pan Pacs Record. Flynn Southam, who won the individual boys 200 free in a new Championship Record last night, led the Aussies off in 1:47.30 tonight, setting them up for success. Australia would never let go of their lead, roaring into the finish in 7:13.07, taking well over 3 seconds off the Championship Record of 7:16.42, which was held by the U.S. from 2018.

U.S. anchor Maximus Williamson had started to make things close on the first 100m of the anchor leg, but he faded down the stretch, while Australian anchor Joshua Staples would go on to split a very impressive 1:47.84 to seal the deal.

Notably, the Australians had 2 swimmers split 1:47 on the relay tonight – Southam on the lead-off and Staples on the anchor. They were the top 2 swimmers in the field tonight, helping to propel their team to the Championship Record.

Here is a split comparison between Australia and the US tonight, as well as the previous Junior Pan Pac Record relay from 2018.

This marks the 3rd Championship Record Southam has set at these Championships just 2 days into the meet. He broke the 200 free record on Wednesday night, then shattered the 100 free record at the beginning of tonight’s session.