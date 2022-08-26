2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 24-27, 2022
- Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center
- Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)
- Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)
- LCM (50m)
BOYS 4×200 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Jr World: 7:08.37 – USA (Magahey, Urlando, Mitchell, Foster) (2019)
- Jr Pan Pac: 7:16.42 – USA (Magahey, Kibler, Rose, Foster) (2018)
Podium:
- Australia (Flynn Southam, Anders McAlpine, Marcus Da Silva, Joshua Staples) – 7:13.07
- United States (Henry McFadden, Thomas Heilman, Rex Maurer, Maximus Williamson) – 7:15.18
- Japan (Maki Kiriyama, Yuta Watanabe, Tatsumi Edward Scott, Tomoyuki Matsushita) – 7:22.26
Australia put on a show in the boys 4×200 free relay tonight, closing out the day 2 finals session with a new Junior Pan Pacs Record. Flynn Southam, who won the individual boys 200 free in a new Championship Record last night, led the Aussies off in 1:47.30 tonight, setting them up for success. Australia would never let go of their lead, roaring into the finish in 7:13.07, taking well over 3 seconds off the Championship Record of 7:16.42, which was held by the U.S. from 2018.
U.S. anchor Maximus Williamson had started to make things close on the first 100m of the anchor leg, but he faded down the stretch, while Australian anchor Joshua Staples would go on to split a very impressive 1:47.84 to seal the deal.
Notably, the Australians had 2 swimmers split 1:47 on the relay tonight – Southam on the lead-off and Staples on the anchor. They were the top 2 swimmers in the field tonight, helping to propel their team to the Championship Record.
Here is a split comparison between Australia and the US tonight, as well as the previous Junior Pan Pac Record relay from 2018.
|Splits
|Australia – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs
|USA – 2022 Jr Pan Pacs
|USA – 2018 Jr Pan Pacs
|1st Leg
|Flynn Southam (1:47.30)
|Henry McFadden (1:49.49)
|Jake Magahey (1:49.40)
|2nd Leg
|Anders McAlpine (1:48.63)
|Thomas Heilman (1:47.98)
|Drew Kibler (1:48.30)
|3rd Leg
|Marcus Da Silva (1:49.30)
|Rex Maurer (1:48.03)
|Dare Rose (1:49.04)
|4th Leg
|Joshua Staples (1:47.84)
|Maximus Williamson (1:49.68)
|Carson Foster (1:49.68)
|FINAL TIME
|7:13.07
|7:15.18
|7:16.42
This marks the 3rd Championship Record Southam has set at these Championships just 2 days into the meet. He broke the 200 free record on Wednesday night, then shattered the 100 free record at the beginning of tonight’s session.