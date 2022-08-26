Arkansas Trip Highlights 2022-23 Liberty Swimming & Diving Schedule

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty swimming & diving team, under the direction of 13th-year Head Coach Jake Shellenberger, will compete at SEC school Arkansas for the first time in program history, highlighting the 2022-23 schedule.

The Lady Flames have earned four straight CCSA championships, and will head to Knoxville for the 2023 CCSA Swimming & Diving Championships after hosting the conference meet each of the last two years.

Lynchburg area swimming & diving fans will have several opportunities to see the Lady Flames in action at the Liberty Natatorium. Liberty opens the schedule with an exhibition meet against University of Lynchburg on Sept. 23, a meet which also features Liberty’s men’s club swimming & diving team.

The Lady Flames open the regular season at Campbell on Oct. 1, the eighth time in program history the Liberty has begun its season against the Camels, in Buies Creek, N.C. That same weekend, Liberty’s divers will host NC State for a diving-only meet.

Liberty will contest a Blue-Red Scrimmage on Oct. 14-15, before wrapping up October with a two-day meet at FIU, Oct. 28-29.

The Lady Flames will travel to compete a SEC opponent Arkansas on Nov. 4, the same weekend that Liberty’s football team takes on the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

Liberty will host the fourth annual TYR ’85 Invite from Nov. 18-20 to round out the 2022 portion of its schedule, while the divers will head to Morgantown, W.Va. that weekend to compete in the West Virginia Invite.

The month of January features meets at ECU (Jan. 7) and VMI (Jan. 14) on back-to-back weeks, before the Lady Flames host Campbell for Senior Day, Jan. 21.

The Lady Flames will compete in the 2023 CCSA Swimming & Diving Championships, held Feb. 15-18 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Allan Jones Aquatic Center will also serve as the site for the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, March 15-18.

Liberty University 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

September 23 UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG (EXHIBITION) LYNCHBURG 6 p.m. 30 NC STATE (Diving Only) LYNCHBURG 4 p.m.

October 1 NC STATE (Diving Only) LYNCHBURG 9:30 a.m. 1 at Campbell Buies Creek, N.C. 11 a.m. 14 BLUE-RED SCRIMMAGE LYNCHBURG 4 p.m. 15 BLUE-RED SCRIMMAGE LYNCHBURG 9:30 a.m. 28 at FIU Miami, Fla. 5 p.m. 29 at FIU Miami, Fla 10 a.m.

November 4 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. TBA

TYR ’85 Invite

18 DAY ONE LYNCHBURG 10 a.m./6 p.m. 19 DAY TWO LYNCHBURG 10 a.m./6 p.m. 20 DAY THREE LYNCHBURG 10 a.m./6 p.m.

West Virginia Invite

18 Day One (Diving Only) Morgantown, W.Va. TBA 19 Day Two (Diving Only) Morgantown, W.Va. TBA 20 Day Three (Diving Only) Morgantown, W.Va. TBA

Toyota US Open

30 Day One Greensboro, N.C. TBA December 1 Day Two Greensboro, N.C. TBA 2 Day Three Greensboro, N.C. TBA 3 Day Four Greensboro, N.C. TBA

January 7 at ECU Greenville, N.C. 1 p.m. 14 at VMI Lexington, Va. TBA 21 CAMPBELL (SENIOR DAY) LYNCHBURG TBA

CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships

February 15 DAY ONE Knoxville, Tenn. 10 a.m./6 p.m. 16 DAY TWO Knoxville, Tenn. 10 a.m./6 p.m. 17 DAY THREE Knoxville, Tenn. 10 a.m./6 p.m. 18 DAY FOUR Knoxville, Tenn. 10 a.m./6 p.m.

NCAA Division I Zone A Diving Championships

March 6 Day One Morgantown, W.Va. TBA 7 Day Two Morgantown, W.Va. TBA 8 Day Three Morgantown, W.Va. TBA

NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships

15 Day One Knoxville, Tenn. 11 a.m./6 p.m. 16 Day Two Knoxville, Tenn. 11 a.m./6 p.m. 17 Day Three Knoxville, Tenn. 11 a.m./6 p.m. 18 Day Four Knoxville, Tenn. 11 a.m./6 p.m.

All times are Eastern Standard Time and are subject to change

* – Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Meet

HOME MEETS IN BOLD CAPS