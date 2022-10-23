South Korea Considering Bid for 2036 Olympics

South Korea is thinking about pursuing a bid for the 2036 Olympics with Seoul and Busan as potential candidate cities, according to insidethegames.biz.

Lee Kee-heung, head of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC), said that discussions still need to take place with the government and public before any bid is officially launched.

South Korea last hosted a Summer Olympics in 1988. The nation made unsuccessful bids for the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Winter Olympics before earning hosting rights for PyeongChang in 2018.

“We will probably have to do a public survey and more research and preparation, but right now we are also considering another city in Busan,” Kee-heung said. “There have been a few discussions, but we will have to wait to confirm things on that.”

Busan has never hosted an Olympics, but the coastal city did put on the Asian Games back in 2002.

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly held last week in Seoul marked the first major international event in South Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea is also slated to host the 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.

At least 10 countries are in conversation with the IOC regarding bids for the 2036 Olympics. Egypt, England, India, Indonesia, and Qatar are among a group that has expressed interest publicly.