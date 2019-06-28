South Dakota State Gets Verbal Commitment from Emma Bachelder

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emma Bachelder, a Decorah, Iowa, native has verbally committed to swim at South Dakota State University beginning in the fall of 2020.

Bachelder finished ninth in the 50 free (24.30) and 100 breast (1:07.03) at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state championships in November. She also was a part of Decorah High School’s 400 free relay (20th) and 200 free relay teams (21st).

As a sophomore, Bachelder was 14th in the 50 free (24.90) and 15th in the 100 breast (1:08.76) at the Iowa state meet. She also was a member of Decorah’s 14th place 200 free relay and 16th place 400 free relay teams.

In 2016, Bachelder was 15th in the state in the 50 free (24.75) and 17th in the 100 breast (1:08.12). She also swam on Decorah’s 14th place 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to South Dakota State University, where I will continue my academic and swimming career,” Bachelder said. “I chose SDSU because from the moment I stepped on campus, the coaching staff and team made me feel right at home. Go Jackrabbits!”

Top Times (SCY)

50 free – 24.08

100 free – 53.10

200 free – 1:55.32

100 breast – 1:06.75

200 breast – 2:29.00

Bachelder, who swims for the Greater Des Moines YMCA, would have tied for the top spot on the South Dakota roster with her best time in the 50 free (24.08). She would have ranked third on the team in the 100 free and 200 breast, and fourth in the 200 free and 100 breast.

