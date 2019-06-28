Bobby Hurley Assumes Head Coaching Role At Newly-Formed Loreto Normanhurst

Loreto Normanhurst, on the upper North Shore of Sydney, Australia, has appointed former Australian World Champion, Bobby Hurley, as Head Swimming Coach of Loreto Normanhurst Swimming.

Opening on Monday, July 1st, Loreto Normanhurst Swimming will welcome swimmers of all ages, offering three streams of swimming programs; learn to swim, stroke development and fitness, and the formation of the Loreto Normanhurst Swimming Club. The Club will provide a competitive swimming pathway for students and swimmers within the local community, beginning at the development and junior level, all the way through to State, National and High Performance.

Hurley, 2012 Short Course World Champion in the 50m Backstroke and former World Record holder in that event, began his coaching career in 2017, leading South Africa’s Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh to gold and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

In 2019, Hurley coached rising star William Yang to two gold medals (50m Fly, 50m Back) and one silver medal (100m Back) at the Australian Championships, rendering Yang onto the 2019 World University Games roster.

Loreto Normanhurst has appointed Hurley to use his proven experience in planning and monitoring swimming performance in both team and individual athletes to achieve performance progression. Hurley has proven success in utilizing strength and conditioning knowledge for planning, periodizing and managing swimmers across multiple seasons and campaigns to support performance.

Hurley is ready for a new challenge at Loreto Normanhurst Swimming and is looking forward to working with all members. “I am very excited to be appointed Head Coach of LN Swimming, and will use the same energy and determination forged from my own swimming career to provide the best possible performance pathway for all students and swimming club members.”

Press Release Courtesy: Loreto Normanhurst