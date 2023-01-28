Soloveychik Breaks Oldest Minnesota School Record; Northwestern Women Dominate

Northwestern vs. Purdue, Minnesota & Iowa

Jan. 26-28, 2023

Norris Aquatics Center Evanston, IL

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Men’s Recap

Minnesota sophomore Bar Soloveychik relegated the Gophers’ oldest school record to the archives during Friday’s meet against Northwestern, Purdue, and Iowa.

The freestyle specialist from Israel shaved nearly seven seconds off his lifetime best in the 1000 free with a time of 8:54.69, his first swim under the nine-minute barrier and more than a second faster than the former school record of 8:56.27 set by Justin Mortimer in 2001.

At 22 years old, the previous mark was the same age as Soloveychik, who now owns the fastest 1000 free time in the 36-year history of the Wildcats’ Norris Aquatics Center. His previous best stood at 9:01.47 from last month’s Minnesota Invite.

Soloveychik already owned individual school records in the 200 free (1:33.56), 500 free (4:12.76), and LCM 400 free (3:49.87). He was also a part of the 800 free relay record (6:16.25) set last month at the Minnesota Invite.

On Friday, Soloveychik also placed third in the 200 free (1:35.57) before wrapping up the first day of action with another victory in the 800 free relay (6:25.80) with fellow sophomore Chris Morris, junior Kaiser Neverman, and freshman Alberto Hernandez.

Lucas Farrar gave the Gophers a boost with a win in the 50 free (19.88), tying the fastest time by a Minnesota swimmer this season. Other Gopher highlights included Max McHugh winning the 100 breast in 52.07, about half a second off his season-best but still nearly two seconds ahead of the field. McHugh also teamed up with Neverman, Farrar, and Casey Stowe for a victory in the 200 medley relay. Freshman diver Drew Bennett won the 1-meter with a new career-best score of 316.75, more than 22 points ahead of second place.

Purdue sophomore Brady Samuels triumphed in the 200 free with a new personal-best time of 1:34.85. He now ranks No. 2 in program history behind fifth year Nick Sherman (1:33.81), who placed second in the 200 IM with a time of 1:46.39. Idris Muhammad also earned a runner-up finish for the Boilermakers in the 50 free (20.03).

Freshman Tyler Lu was the standout swimmer for the Northwestern men, tallying a pair of victories in the 100 back (47.36) and 200 IM (1:45.69).

Women’s Recap

The Northwestern women put together a dominant performance on the first day of their regular season finale, posting first-place finishes in eight of nine events in the pool on Friday.

The Wildcats began the regular season finale with a victory in the women’s 200 medley relay. The Wildcats’ quartet of Justine Murdock, Hannah Brunzell, Miriam Guevara, and Audrey Yu combined for a time of 1:37.31, just about a second slower than the NCAA ‘A’ cut. Lola Mull cruised to the top time in the 1000 free (9:41.77) by nearly six seconds, despite being seven seconds off her lifetime best from a year ago. Freshman Ashley Strouse kept the momentum going for Northwestern women with a win in the 200 free, her 1:45.78 coming just .14 seconds shy of his personal best from 2019.

Then graduate Miriam Guevara made it four wins in a row for the Wildcat women with a 100 back win in a lifetime-best 52.71. She dropped more than a second off her previous-best 54.12 to sneak under the ‘B’ cut. The streak stretched to seven straight when Hannah Brunzell claimed the 100 breast title in 1:00.07, Hana Shimizu-Bowers went sub-1:58 in the 200 fly for the first time en route to another first-place finish, and Lindsay Ervin triumphed in the 50 free with a personal-best 22.23.

The Northwestern women’s run of topping the podium finally stopped in the 200 IM, where Minnesota went 1-2 courtesy of Megan Van Berkom (1:59.44) and Rachel Butler (2:00.48).

Kennedy Gilbertson highlighted Iowa’s night with two best times, registering the program’s fourth-fastest 50 free (22.75) and lowering her No. 5 all-time 100 back mark with a ‘B’ cut 53.66. Freshman Sabina Kupcova placed fourth in the 200 IM with a 2:02.95, moving up to eighth in Iowa’s all-time rankings.

Purdue diver Jenna Sonnenberg (318.85) edged teammate Daryn Wright (315.90) for the top score on the 3-meter.