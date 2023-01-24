Northwestern Sprint Star Jasmine Nocentini Suffers Injury, Return Timeline Unknown

Northwestern junior Jasmine Nocentini, the school record holder in the 50 free, is out of competition for the foreseeable future due to an injury.

“Jasmine is currently managing an injury which has prevented her from competing,” Northwestern Athletics said to SwimSwam in a statement. “There is currently no timetable for her return, but we look forward to getting her back in the lineup when she is ready.”

Nocentini last competed at the 2022 Purdue Invite last November, becoming the nation’s sixth-fastest swimmer in the 50 free (21.59) and the seventh-fastest swimmer in the 100 breast (58.31) and hitting NCAA ‘A’ cuts in both events. Notably, both times were personal bests and she clocked her 100 breast time in just her third swim ever in the event. Nocentini is also one of the four swimmers from top 25 programs that have yet to lose an individual event during the 2022-23 season.

Northwestern has competed in three meets since the Purdue invite without Nocentini: a tri-meet against Miami and Army on December 17, a dual against Miami-Ohio on January 7, and a dual meet against Wisconsin on January 21. Against Wisconsin, the #20 Wildcat women upset the #15 Wisconsin women with 162-138 win.

The Wildcats still have one more competition, a meet against Minnesota, Purdue and Iowa from January 27 to 28, until they head off to the Big Ten Championships that start in less than a month on February 15.

If Nocentini isn’t back come time for conferences, it could result in a major loss of points for Northwestern, considering that she has a shot at winning three individual titles and will be a key asset on relays. Last year at Big Tens, Nocentini finished third in the 50 free (21.78), fifth in the 100 free (47.76), and fourth in the 200 free (1:45.56) and scored a team-leading 78 individual points to help Northwestern finish fifth overall. Although her Big Tens times qualified and seeded her to score at 2022 NCAAs, she ended up not competing at the meet, scratching out of all her events.