SMU Welcomes Texas On Senior Day

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

The Mustangs welcomeTexas for Senior Day Friday at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium. Action begins at 4 p.m. and will stream live on PonyUp TV. Live results will be available at SMUMustangs.com and on DiveMeets, as well as on the MeetMobile App.

Senior Day

Felicia Anderson, Lindsey Blanchard and Erin Trahan will be recognized for their contributions to the program prior to Friday’s meet. The senior ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m.

Last Time Out

The Mustangs won eight events, including a sweep of both diving events and both relays, and defeated American Athletic Conference opponent Tulane, 153-147, on Jan. 25

Johanna Holloway and Nicole Stambo split diving victories, with Holloway winning 3 meter and Stambo taking 1 meter. On the swimming side, Felicia Anderson swept backstroke races and the butterfly team of Erin Trahan and Olivia Grossklaus had the Mustangs on top again.

Scouting The Longhorns

Texas is 8-0 in dual meets and ranked No. 10 in the CSCAA Top 25 Poll. The Longhorns defeated Arizona and Arizona State last weekend. The Longhorns have posted 28 NCAA B Cuts this season and have reached the automatic qualifying standard in all three of the freestyle relays while hitting the provisional standard in the 400 medley relay.

Academic Excellence

The Mustangs were recognized by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) as a Scholar All-America Team for their fall semester GPA. To earn Scholar All-America team honors, programs must achieve a 3.0 grade-point-average during the previous semester. SMU posted a 3.47 GPA, an improvement from last fall’s 3.39 mark.

Against The Competition

Erin Trahan leads the conference in both the 100- and 200-yard butterfly, meeting the NCAA B standard in both events. SMU also holds five top-three times in championship events, which also includes Trahan in the 50 free (2nd), Felicia Anderson in the 100 back (2nd) and Gabi Grobler in the 200 back (3rd). The Mustangs also have 16 times that rank inside the top eight of events.

Top 10 Performers

Five active Mustangs currently account for nine spots on SMU’s all-time top-10 performer lists.

Felicia Anderson

100 Back

9 | 53.83 | 11/22/2019

200 back

10 | 1:57.44 | 11/23/2019Olivia Grossklaus

200 fly

8 | 1:58.17 | 11/17/2018 Gabi Grobler

200 back

9 | 1:57.12 | 11/23/2019

200 IM

6 | 1:59.41 | 11/21/2019Frederica Kizek

1650 free

10 | 16:45.73 | 11/23/2019 Erin Trahan

50 free

7 | 22.53 | 2/28/2019

100 fly

3 | 51.92 | 3/1/2019

200 fly

2 | 1:56.44 | 3/2/2019

NCAA Qualifiers

2020 Swimming B Standards

Felicia Anderson | 100 back

Gabi Grobler | 200 IM

Erin Trahan | 100 fly, 200 fly

2020 Zone Diving

Katie Crown | 1 meter, 3 meter

Johanna Holloway | 3 meter, platform

Taylor Ohlhauser | 1 meter, 3 meter

Nicole Stambo | 1 meter, 3 meter

Looking Ahead

The American Athletic Conference Championships take place in Houston Feb. 19-22. Postseason action starts with NCAA Zone Diving March 9-11 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center, and the NCAA Division I Swimming & Diving Championships will be held March 18-21 in Athens, Georgia.