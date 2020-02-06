Alabama Contingent Heads To Auburn Invitational

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama swimming and diving team is sending a small contingent of men and women to the Auburn Invitational this weekend. The meet will be the Crimson Tide’s last before the postseason gets underway with the Southeastern Conference Championships on Feb. 18.

The meet starts Friday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. On Friday and Saturday, prelims get underway at 10 a.m., with finals going off at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, prelims start at 9:30 a.m. and finals begin at 3 p.m.

On the men’s side of the slate, sophomores Cole Brown, Alec Dixon and John Shelstad will be in action, while freshman Sydney Carlson, sophomore Emily Graham, junior Lydia Jackson, sophomore Meg Peel, freshman Ashley Slayton, senior Lexi Souther, sophomore Tori VanBuskirk and sophomore Ashley Voelkerding will suit up for the women’s team.

This season marks the third year in a row that Alabama has sent swimmers to this meet leading up to the SEC Championships.

Head Coach Coley Stickels Says

“This weekend will give us a chance to see some folks in action and make some decisions on the last couple of spots when it comes to the conference rosters. Overall, it’s an opportunity for these swimmers to get up and race under postseason conditions and see where they are in their progression.”

Up Next