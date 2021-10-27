SMU to Add Outdoor 50 Meter Pool to Aquatic Complex

Southern Methodist University announced yesterday that they will be adding an outdoor pool to their existing Robson and Lindley Aquatics Complex. The project will include an 8 lane, 50 meter by 25 yard pool as well as a 20 by 40 foot teaching and therapy pool. 1 and 3 meter diving boards will also be included. The construction is notable as SMU becomes one of the few universities in the country to have both an indoor and outdoor long course pool at the same facility.

The project, which will be named the Holt Hickman Outdoor Pool, will have a budget of $11 million. The Hickman family donated $2.5 million to honor their husband and father, Holt Hickman, who swam for SMU from 1952-1954 as a sprint freestyler. The project will also be aided in funding by Bruce Robson and Steve Lindley, the namesakes for the Robson and Lindley Aquatic Center.

The Holt Hickman Outdoor Pool will serve as a major addition to the existing indoor Barr-McMillion Natatorium, which was completed in 2017 to replace the school’s legendary Perkins Natatorium. The indoor pool is a state of art complex, with spectator seating for up to 800 and a full platform diving tower that will serve as host for the 2022 AAC men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships.

In addition to the new pool, the project also includes the construction of new locker rooms, outdoor showers and a new indoor dryland training area for the Mustangs’ varsity teams.

SMU joins a very prestigious list of collegiate institutions that have both an indoor and an outdoor 50 meter long course pool in the same complex, including the University of Texas, Auburn, and Tennessee.