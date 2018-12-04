Smolar, Gliese, Biddulph, Wright Garner America East Weekly Accolades

Courtesy: America East Conference

BOSTON – Many #AESD programs have completed their competitions in 2018 as they look ahead to the holiday break before returning to the pool in the new year. Binghamton and UMBC teams picked up wins in their home meets while Vermont finished 4th place at the Gompei Invitational.

Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday Dec. 1

Canisius 100, Binghamton 200

VMI 81, UMBC 118

Vermont – 4th place at Gompei Invite

Men’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Dec. 1

Canisius 108, Binghamton 191

VMI 121, UMBC 157

Here are the weekly awards:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton – So., Distance/Free, Washingtonville, NY

Won three events; 1000 (10L18.78), the 500 (5:05.90) and the 200 (1:54.05) in Bearcats’ victory over Canisius.

Set a new program record in the 1000.

This is Smolar’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Male Swimmer of the Week

Alexander Gliese, UMBC – Sr., Back, Columbia, MD

Won two individual titles in the 100 back (49.29) and the 200 back (1:47.92).

Set a season-best time in the 100 back and helped the Retrievers win the 200-medley relay while breaking a pool record.

This is Gliese’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

Abby Biddulph, UMBC – Jr., Diver, Egg Harbor City, NJ

Won the 3-meter event with a score of 229.60.

Took second in the 1-meter with a score of 204.00.

This is Biddulph’s first #AESD Diver of the Week award this season.

Male Diver of the Week

Elijah Wright, UMBC – Sr., Diver, Baltimore, MD.

Won both the 1-meter and 3-meter events with scores of 292.50 and 268.35, respectively.

This is Wright’ fourth #AESD Diver of the Week award this season.

Weekly Award Winners

Oct. 10 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Tiago Asakawa, UMBC; Female Diver: Emily Murphy, Vermont; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 17 – Female Swimmer: Corinne Carbone, New Hampshire; Male Swimmer: Ilia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire

Oct. 24 – Female Swimmer: Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Ross Bernstein, Binghamton; Female Diver: Devin Gromen, UMBC; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Oct. 30 – Female Swimmer: Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC

Nov. 6 – Female Swimmer: Juliana McDonald, Maine; Female Diver: Allison Stefanelli, New Hampshire

Nov. 13 – Female Swimmer: Julia DeGregorio, Vermont

Nov. 20 – Co-Female Swimmers: Anna Metzler, New Hampshire & Hania Moro, UMBC; Male Swimmer: Illia Rattsev, UMBC; Female Diver: Sophia Howard, Binghamton; Male Diver: David Walters, Binghamton

Dec. 4 – Female Swimmer: Kaitlyn Smolar, Binghamton; Male Swimmer: Alexander Gliese, UMBC; Female Diver: Abby Biddulph, UMBC; Male Diver: Elijah Wright, UMBC