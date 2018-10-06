Sjostrom, Hosszu Grab Two Top Seeds Apiece On Day 3 In Budapest

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – BUDAPEST

Superstars Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu easily cruised to the top seed in a pair of events at the final preliminary session of the 2018 FINA World Cup in Budapest, as the Hungarian topped the 200 back and 200 IM fields and the Swede led the 100 fly and 100 free.

Hosszu, who has three gold medals through the first two days of competition, established the top time in the women’s 200 back heats by over two seconds in 2:03.98, leading countrymate Katalin Burian (2:06.16), while big names Kathleen Baker (2:07.77) and Emily Seebohm (2:08.02) advanced in 5th and 6th. At the last stop in Eindhoven, Baker won in a blistering 2:00.85 over Seebohm (2:01.91), but so far in Budapest the Australian has had the hot hand with wins in both the 50 and 100.

Hosszu then cruised to the top seed in the 200 IM in 2:07.17, followed by teammate Zsuzsanna Jakabos (2:09.22) and American Melanie Margalis (2:09.38), while Seebohm also made it through in 5th (2:09.90).

Sjostrom, who suffered defeats to Ranomi Kromowidjojo in both the 50 free and 50 fly for the second straight meet on days 1 and 2, leads the 100 fly in 56.84 over Tayla Lovemore (57.79) and Kelsi Dahlia (57.81), while her 52.03 in the 100 free was fastest over Pernille Blume (52.49) and Femke Heemskerk (52.62). Kromowidjojo also made the final.