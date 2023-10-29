Six Meet Records Fall on Day 2 of Marek Petrusewicz Memorial Meet

2023 MAREK PETRUSEWICZ MEMORIAL MEET

The battle of the Dutch men in the SCM 100 breaststroke on the second day of the Marek Petrusewicz Memorial Meet did not disappoint as Arno Kamminga delivered a winning time of 56.49 to edge Caspar Corbeau (56.90), with both swimmers finishing under Corbeau’s previous meet record from prelims (57.51).

Kamminga, 28, owns the Dutch national record at 55.79 from the 2021 European Championships. Corbeau, 22, skipped a potential fifth year of NCAA eligibility at Texas this season to train in Amsterdam ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. It was Corbeau’s first time under the 57-second mark in this event, lowering his previous-best 57.33 from last October.

Kamminga’s meet record was one of six to fall on Saturday in Wroclaw, Poland. In the women’s 100 breast, Tes Schouten touched first in 1:04.55, taking four-tenths off the previous meet record of 1:04.95 set last year by Dominika Sztandera. Schouten was about half a second off her Dutch national record of 1:03.90 from the 2022 Short Course World Championships, where she took silver. Barbara Mazurkiewicz earned the runner-up finish in Saturday’s race behind Schouten in 1:05.06 before going on to win the five-round, 25-meter skins event with a 13.56 in the final round.

In the men’s 100 free, Dylan Carter threw down a new meet record of 46.60, erasing the previous standard of 46.84 posted by Stan Pijnenburg in 2021. Carter was more than half a second clear of Kenzo Simons (47.36) and Dominik Dudys (47.41) in the final, but still more than half a second behind of his own Trinidad and Tobago record of 46.02 from last November. Carter went on to win the five-round, 25-meter skins event at the end of the session, prevailing with times of 10.29, 9.78, and 12.80 in his last three swims.

Two meet records held by Finland’s Mimosa Jallow were also toppled. Julie Kepp Jensen lowered her mark of 26.62 in the women’s 50 back to 26.43 while Emilie Beckmann brought her 50 fly standard of 25.69 down to 25.63. Jensen’s best 50 back time is a 25.85 from the 2022 Short Course Worlds, and Beckmann’s best 50 fly time is a 25.15 from 2019.

One of the best matchup of the day came in the men’s 50 fly, where Ben Proud stamped a new meet record in 22.74 to outduel Konrad Czerniak (22.87) and Dylan Carter (22.87). Proud shaved more than a tenth off the previous meet record of 22.85 by Karol Ostrowski in 2022.

Other individual winners included 24-year-old Dane Signe Bro in the women’s 100 free (53.93) and Simone Stefani in the men’s 50 back (23.49) over Ralf Tribuntsov (23.58) and Dylan Carter (23.77).