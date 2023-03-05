Siobhan Haughey… is a Breaststroker Now?

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey put up elite times in her usual freestyle events in her first LCM outing since Tokyo, clocking a 1:55 in the 200 and 4:05 in the 400. However, for training purposes, the Hong Kong record holder also time-trialed the 100 breast and competed in the 50 breast, breaking a national record in the 50 and going best times in both. Haughey said she swam breaststroke as an age grouper and enjoys swimming it for training. She also emphasizes that it’s nice when you go best times, no matter what the event is.