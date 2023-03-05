Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey… is a Breaststroker Now?

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey put up elite times in her usual freestyle events in her first LCM outing since Tokyo, clocking a 1:55 in the 200 and 4:05 in the 400. However, for training purposes, the Hong Kong record holder also time-trialed the 100 breast and competed in the 50 breast, breaking a national record in the 50 and going best times in both. Haughey said she swam breaststroke as an age grouper and enjoys swimming it for training. She also emphasizes that it’s nice when you go best times, no matter what the event is.

snailSpace
8 seconds ago

She is whatever the hell she wants to be. Don’t tell her what to do.

jeff
44 minutes ago

whatd she go in the 100?

haugheyrules
Reply to  jeff
38 minutes ago

she didn’t swim it

jeff
Reply to  haugheyrules
23 minutes ago

in her time trial

USA
Reply to  jeff
5 minutes ago

1:07.8

Old Man Swimmer
48 minutes ago

Times please!

Andy Hardt
Reply to  Old Man Swimmer
14 minutes ago

31.21 in the 50. Don’t know about the 100 since it was a time-trial.

The title is a bit click-bait-y (although I love it). Maybe a more accurate one would be “Siobhan Haughey is an incredible swimmer, as you probably knew, and turns out she is surprisingly versatile. In fact, her sprint breaststroke is (borderline?) world class despite seemingly being very different from her primary events”.

I can see why they went with this one though…

