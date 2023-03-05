Siobhan Haughey… is a Breaststroker Now?

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE
- March 1-4, 2023
- Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 5:00 PM Wednesday, 6:00 PM (EST) Thursday-Saturday
Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey put up elite times in her usual freestyle events in her first LCM outing since Tokyo, clocking a 1:55 in the 200 and 4:05 in the 400. However, for training purposes, the Hong Kong record holder also time-trialed the 100 breast and competed in the 50 breast, breaking a national record in the 50 and going best times in both. Haughey said she swam breaststroke as an age grouper and enjoys swimming it for training. She also emphasizes that it’s nice when you go best times, no matter what the event is.
She is whatever the hell she wants to be. Don’t tell her what to do.
whatd she go in the 100?
she didn’t swim it
in her time trial
1:07.8
Times please!
31.21 in the 50. Don’t know about the 100 since it was a time-trial.
The title is a bit click-bait-y (although I love it). Maybe a more accurate one would be “Siobhan Haughey is an incredible swimmer, as you probably knew, and turns out she is surprisingly versatile. In fact, her sprint breaststroke is (borderline?) world class despite seemingly being very different from her primary events”.
I can see why they went with this one though…