Singapore World Cup: Hosszu Tentatively Makes Up 3 Points on Day 1

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

While we normally run World Cup point updates after each stop, the nailbiter of a points race between Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu calls for a closer eye. Sjostrom led Hosszu by just 15 points with one stop to go, but that lead could actually shrink to 12 after day 1 in Tokyo, despite a big head-to-head win by Sjostrom.

Women’s Point Standings After Tokyo

Sarah Sjostrom – 285 Katinka Hosszu – 270 Yulia Efimova – 234 Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 219 Femke Heemskerk – 165

On day 1, Sjostrom picked up two wins, while Hosszu earned one win and one silver medal. The 100 IM was a key race, with Sjostrom beating Hosszu head-to-head in what was essentially a six-point swing. Sjostrom now outscores Hosszu in medal points by 3, while Hosszu would have outscored Sjostrom by 3 had she won the 100 IM.

But there are three ways to earn points on the World Cup series: medal points (for top 3 finishes), performance points (for the top 3 overall swims based on FINA points) and world record bonuses. No one has set a world record in Tokyo yet, but Hosszu could make up a significant amount based on performance points.

Top 3 swims so far – FINA performance points*

Yulia Efimova, 200 breast: 967 FINA points = 24-point bonus Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM (prelims): 965 FINA points = 18-point bonus Sarah Sjostrom, 50 free: 964 FINA points = 12-point bonus

Name Total Through Tokyo Singapore Medal Points Singapore Performance Points* Sarah Sjostrom 321 285 24 12 Katinka Hosszu 309 270 21 18

*Performance points aren’t official until all events have taken place.

It’s fairly likely the top 3 performance bonus times will be supplanted over the next two days. The top performance (Yulia Efimova‘s 200 breast) is only worth 967 FINA points, and the top performance times have averaged 983 points on the women’s side this series. The women’s 50 fly, in particular, tends to be a high-point event, with the top two performance bonuses in Tokyo coming from Kromowidjojo and Sjostrom in that event, which will take place on day 2 in Singapore.