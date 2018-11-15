Singapore World Cup: Hosszu Tentatively Makes Up 3 Points on Day 1

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, November 15th – Saturday, November 17th
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- SCM
- SwimSwam Meet Preview
- Start Lists
- Day 1 Prelims/Day 1 Finals
- Results
While we normally run World Cup point updates after each stop, the nailbiter of a points race between Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu calls for a closer eye. Sjostrom led Hosszu by just 15 points with one stop to go, but that lead could actually shrink to 12 after day 1 in Tokyo, despite a big head-to-head win by Sjostrom.
Women’s Point Standings After Tokyo
- Sarah Sjostrom – 285
- Katinka Hosszu – 270
- Yulia Efimova – 234
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 219
- Femke Heemskerk – 165
On day 1, Sjostrom picked up two wins, while Hosszu earned one win and one silver medal. The 100 IM was a key race, with Sjostrom beating Hosszu head-to-head in what was essentially a six-point swing. Sjostrom now outscores Hosszu in medal points by 3, while Hosszu would have outscored Sjostrom by 3 had she won the 100 IM.
But there are three ways to earn points on the World Cup series: medal points (for top 3 finishes), performance points (for the top 3 overall swims based on FINA points) and world record bonuses. No one has set a world record in Tokyo yet, but Hosszu could make up a significant amount based on performance points.
Top 3 swims so far – FINA performance points*
- Yulia Efimova, 200 breast: 967 FINA points = 24-point bonus
- Katinka Hosszu, 100 IM (prelims): 965 FINA points = 18-point bonus
- Sarah Sjostrom, 50 free: 964 FINA points = 12-point bonus
|Name
|Total
|Through Tokyo
|Singapore Medal Points
|
Singapore Performance Points*
|Sarah Sjostrom
|321
|285
|24
|12
|Katinka Hosszu
|309
|270
|21
|18
*Performance points aren’t official until all events have taken place.
It’s fairly likely the top 3 performance bonus times will be supplanted over the next two days. The top performance (Yulia Efimova‘s 200 breast) is only worth 967 FINA points, and the top performance times have averaged 983 points on the women’s side this series. The women’s 50 fly, in particular, tends to be a high-point event, with the top two performance bonuses in Tokyo coming from Kromowidjojo and Sjostrom in that event, which will take place on day 2 in Singapore.
This article very misleading. Today actually Hosszu kissed goodbye to overall win. After Efimova was better in 200BR than Hosszu in 100IM prelim race Hosszu will have most likely no bonus points in Singapore. Even if to assume that Sjostrom and Kromowidjojo don’t swim better than Hosszu’s 965 and don’t have any bonus points at all swimming worse than Atkinson, even then the only thing that Sjostrom needs to win overall is one more gold medal because she won 2 of them already today. Moreover Efimova opened the door for Ranomi to beat Hosszu in the third cluster winning with that $50,000. She will get this prize if she shows best performance at this stop and wins two gold medals… Read more »
Ye Shiwen doing 200 breast in 2:18 wow. She challenged efimova at the end.