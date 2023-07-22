Simone Manuel, Michael Andrew, And More Headline Field At 2023 Pro Championships

2023 Pro Championships

July 26 to 29, 2023

LCM (50m)

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California, United States

Meet Central

Pre-Scratch Psych Sheets

PRE-SCRATCH PSYCH SHEETS

The pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2023 Pro Championships have been released. and included are a myriad of big names within USA Swimming. The Pro Championships serve as USA Swimming’s annual summer championships meet, but it is branded as the “TYR Pro Championships”. Meanwhile, the official 2023 U.S. National Championships meet took place last month, and served as a selection meet for several international teams.

The Pro Championships have slightly slower qualification standards than U.S. Nationals and overlap with the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which take place from July 23 to July 30, 2023.

One of the biggest names that will be at the Pro Championships is 50 and 100 free American record holder Simone Manuel, who is entered in the 50, 100, and 200 free. Manuel did not race U.S. Nationals, saying that her decision was a “sacrifice that served as an investment for the future”. Since the 2021 Olympics, she has been recovering from Overtraining Syndrome (OTS), and moved from Stanford to train at Arizona State with Bob Bowman last September. The Pro Championships will be her first major meet as an Arizona State pro swimmer.

Michael Andrew will also swim at the Pro Championships in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 breast. Andrew had been a projected qualifier for the 2023 World Championships, but because the U.S. Men’s World Championships team had 27 projected qualifiers (over the roster limit of 26 swimmers), he was not named on the team as a 50 stroke winner—the lowest priority for qualification.

Other big names slated to compete at the Pro Championships include Erica Sullivan, Jake Magahey, Trenton Julian, Brooks Curry, Emma Weyant, Luca Urlando, Kaitlyn Dobler, Blake Pieroni and Phoebe Bacon. There are also a myriad of Australian swimmers competing, such 2022 World Championships qualifiers Ella Ramsay and Thomas Nowakowski. Australia is also entered as a team in all of the relays.