Simone Manuel Considered Retirement After Tokyo: “2021 was a very painful experience”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Simone Manuel sat down with the media during the 2024 Pro Swim in Knoxville where she reflected on her last 3 years in swimming.

After being diagnosed with Overtraining Syndrome in the spring of 2021 and still making the 2021 Olympic Team that June, Manuel had to take a long break from swimming, when she had time to reflect and decide if she wanted to continue competing in the pool.

The 2016 Olympic champion said she considered it briefly, not only after how painful trying to compete while not being at her best had been but also having to endure constant criticism throughout the process.

However, Manuel is back to competing, swimming very promising times at both the US Open in December and the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend. Manuel is learning to give herself time and grace while reaclimating to racing at the highest level.

