Shoulder Health for Swimmers Webinar with SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland learning opportunity so mark your calendars! The Shoulder Health for Swimmers Webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE SHOULDER HEALTH FOR SWIMMERS WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Swimmers that need to have stronger and more mobile shoulders will greatly benefit from attending the Shoulder Health for Swimmers Webinar. Especially those that have dealt with shoulder injuries or can’t get into the catch position very well. During the webinar you will learn strategies to help improve your shoulder health for better swimming performance.

COACHES:

If you have swimmers with weak or immobile shoulders this webinar will be of great help to you. Learn how to perform a quick shoulder mobility assessment and create mobility and stretching routines for your swimmers.

PARENTS:

Is your child not able to get into their best catch position? Does your child complain about how their shoulders feel after practice? Shoulder health can be a huge factor in their success in the water. You’ll learn how just a few exercises and stretches can change your child’s swimming performance by improving their shoulder health.

WHEN IS THE SHOULDER HEALTH FOR SWIMMERS WEBINAR?

TUESDAY, JUNE 7TH AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! You can still register for free and a replay link will be sent out following the live presentation.

