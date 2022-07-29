Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shields on Motivation Through 2024: “You’re starting to train your replacements”

Comments: 1

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

After swimming in the B Final at the 2022 US Nationals in Irvine on Thursday, 2x Olympic champion Tom Shields spoke with the media about his future in the sport. Shields is committed to training through 2024, skeptical that he will earn his 3rd Olympic berth but nonetheless dedicated to putting in the work until then. Shields reinforces that he loves swimming and loves having it be his career but is also realistic with the fact that multiple Americans have now surpassed him in his primary event, the 100 fly.

Shields also discusses losing 50lbs over the past few months, adjusting his diet, and being a soon-to-be-father.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
M L
8 seconds ago

Raw honesty from my man Shields. You rarely get that from top athletes. Wishing him the best.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!