Shields on Motivation Through 2024: “You’re starting to train your replacements”

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

After swimming in the B Final at the 2022 US Nationals in Irvine on Thursday, 2x Olympic champion Tom Shields spoke with the media about his future in the sport. Shields is committed to training through 2024, skeptical that he will earn his 3rd Olympic berth but nonetheless dedicated to putting in the work until then. Shields reinforces that he loves swimming and loves having it be his career but is also realistic with the fact that multiple Americans have now surpassed him in his primary event, the 100 fly.

Shields also discusses losing 50lbs over the past few months, adjusting his diet, and being a soon-to-be-father.