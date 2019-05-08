Shevlyakov Adds Fly Power To This Weekend’s Estonian Open Nationals

2019 Estonian National Championships

Friday, May 10th – Sunday, May 12th

Aura Water Center, Tartu, Estonia

LCM

Start Lists/Results

The 100th edition of the Estonian National Championships kicks-off on Friday, with the country’s best swimmers ready to race at Aura Water Center. Daniel Zaitsev, Margaret Markvardt and Maria Romanjuk all enter these championships with multiple top seeds, following up on their impressive outings at the 2019 Baltic States Swimming Championships.

Also held in Tartu, the meet saw Zaitsev claim 100m free gold, while Markvardt topped the women’s podium in the 50m and 100m back, as well as the 200m IM. Romanjuk swept the women’s breaststroke events as well.

Coming up this weekend, Zaitsev holds the top seed across the 50m free, 50m fly and 100m free, but is relegated to 2nd seed in the 100m fly behind a visiting Russian in Roman Shevlyakov.

Shevlyakov, who was recently named to Russia’s roster for this summer’s World University Games as a reserve, carries a personal best 100m fly time of 52.68 and already came within striking distance at April’s Russian Championships. There, he put down a 52.87 mark during the semi-finals before dipping to 52.96 for 8th in his nation’s final.