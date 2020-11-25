Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shayna Jack Points To Blender Or Gym As Possible Contamination Sources

Earlier this month Australian swimmer Shayna Jack saw the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduce her original 4-year suspension down to 2 years, resulting in her being able to join her Dolphins teammates in July of 2021.

Although the ban reduction for Jack’s positive result for Ligandrol revealed during the 2019 World Championships staging camp points to unintentional ingestion on the part of the freestyle ace, the time frame still renders the 22-year-old out of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking to the media since the decision, Jack has offered up several explanations as to how the illegal steroid inadvertently entered her body. She told CAS that her supplements might have been contaminated during the manufacturing process, a situation not unlike that of American swimmer Madisyn Cox.

Jack also suggested that a blender used by her partner or brother could have been contaminated with Ligandrol, or that she might have come into contact with the substance while using a public pool or gym, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

The freestyle ace has said she will continue her swimming career. As such, the next big international competition at which she would be able to potentially represent Australia is the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships.

Yup
11 minutes ago

might want to check the pharmacy first….

Swimfan
4 minutes ago

It’s sad for anyone… but the blender or the gym! What was her brother or partner taking that had ligandrol??

swimfan_00
4 minutes ago

Did they analyze her supplements ?

