The 4 Swimmers & 2 Relays Still Unbeaten Through Two ISL Seasons

With the ISL season officially wrapped, it’s time for one last update to our career- and season-long undefeated lists of swimmers who have never lost an ISL race in a specific event:
Unbeaten In ISL Career Across 2019 & 2020 Seasons
- Lilly King, CAC – 100 Breast
- 4/4 in 2019
- 6/6 in 2020
- Siobhan Haughey, ENS – 200 free
- 3/3 in 2019 for DC Trident
- 6/6 in 2020 for Energy Standard
- Szebaztian Szabo, AQC – 50 fly
- 3/3 in 2019 for Iron
- 4/4 in 2020 for Aqua Centurions
- Melanie Margalis, CAC – 400 IM
- 4/4 in 2019
- 1/1 in 2020
- Cali Condors, Women’s Medley Relay
- 4/4 in 2019
- 6/6 in 2020
- Energy Standard, Women’s Free Relay
- 4/4 in 2019
- 6/6 in 2020
Unbeaten in ISL 2020 Season (Didn’t Swim In 2019)
- Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 100 fly
- didn’t swim it in 2019
- 4/4 in 2020
- Emre Sakci, IRO – 50 breast
- 2020 ISL rookie
- 5/5 in 2020
- 10/11 across all rounds of skins
- Suzuka Hasegawa, TOK – 200 fly
- 2020 ISL rookie
- 5/5 in 2020
- Runa Imai, TOK – 100 IM
- 2020 ISL rookie
- 4/4 in 2020
- Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 100 IM
- not an ISL event in 2019
- 3/3 in 2020
- Caeleb Dressel, CAC – 100 IM
- not an ISL event in 2019
- 6/6 in 2020
- Yui Ohashi, TOK – 400 IM
- 2020 ISL rookie
- 5/5 in 2020
- Kosuke Hagino, TOK – 400 IM
- 2020 ISL rookie
- 5/5 in 2020
Unbeaten in ISL 2020 Season Only (Lost In 2019)
- Sarah Sjostrom, ENS – 50 free
- 3/4 in 2019
- 5/5 in 2020
- Melanie Margalis, CAC – 200 IM
- 3/4 in 2019
- 3/3 in 2020
- Melanie Margalis, CAC – 400 free
- 0/1 in 2019
- 1/1 in 2020
- Leah Smith, TOK – 400 free
- 0/1 in 2019
- 5/5 in 2020
- Sarah Sjostrom, ENS – 100 free
- 2/4 in 2019
- 3/3 in 2020
- Zach Apple, DCT – 100 free
- 0/3 in 2019
- 4/4 in 2020
What a comeback from Zapple!!