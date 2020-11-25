Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

The 4 Swimmers & 2 Relays Still Unbeaten Through Two ISL Seasons

With the ISL season officially wrapped, it’s time for one last update to our career- and season-long undefeated lists of swimmers who have never lost an ISL race in a specific event:

Unbeaten In ISL Career Across 2019 & 2020 Seasons

  • Lilly King, CAC – 100 Breast
    • 4/4 in 2019
    • 6/6 in 2020
  • Siobhan Haughey, ENS – 200 free
    • 3/3 in 2019 for DC Trident
    • 6/6 in 2020 for Energy Standard
  • Szebaztian Szabo, AQC – 50 fly
    • 3/3 in 2019 for Iron
    • 4/4 in 2020 for Aqua Centurions
  • Melanie Margalis, CAC – 400 IM
    • 4/4 in 2019
    • 1/1 in 2020
  • Cali Condors, Women’s Medley Relay
    • 4/4 in 2019
    • 6/6 in 2020
  • Energy Standard, Women’s Free Relay
    • 4/4 in 2019
    • 6/6 in 2020

Unbeaten in ISL 2020 Season (Didn’t Swim In 2019)

  • Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 100 fly
    • didn’t swim it in 2019
    • 4/4 in 2020
  • Emre Sakci, IRO – 50 breast
    • 2020 ISL rookie
    • 5/5 in 2020
    • 10/11 across all rounds of skins
  • Suzuka Hasegawa, TOK – 200 fly
    • 2020 ISL rookie
    • 5/5 in 2020
  • Runa Imai, TOK – 100 IM
    • 2020 ISL rookie
    • 4/4 in 2020
  • Beryl Gastaldello, LAC – 100 IM
    • not an ISL event in 2019
    • 3/3 in 2020
  • Caeleb Dressel, CAC – 100 IM
    • not an ISL event in 2019
    • 6/6 in 2020
  • Yui Ohashi, TOK – 400 IM
    • 2020 ISL rookie
    • 5/5 in 2020
  • Kosuke Hagino, TOK – 400 IM
    • 2020 ISL rookie
    • 5/5 in 2020

Unbeaten in ISL 2020 Season Only (Lost In 2019)

  • Sarah Sjostrom, ENS – 50 free
    • 3/4 in 2019
    • 5/5 in 2020
  • Melanie Margalis, CAC – 200 IM
    • 3/4 in 2019
    • 3/3 in 2020
  • Melanie Margalis, CAC – 400 free
    • 0/1 in 2019
    • 1/1 in 2020
  • Leah Smith, TOK – 400 free
    • 0/1 in 2019
    • 5/5 in 2020
  • Sarah Sjostrom, ENS – 100 free
    • 2/4 in 2019
    • 3/3 in 2020
  • Zach Apple, DCT – 100 free
    • 0/3 in 2019
    • 4/4 in 2020

swimfan_00
14 seconds ago

What a comeback from Zapple!!

0
0
