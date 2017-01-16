Shane Ryan Sets Pool Record in Penn State Victory Over Yale

PENN STATE VS. RUTGERS VS. YALE

Results

Hosted by Penn State

Friday, January 13th-Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Dual meet format

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

MEN: Penn State 185, Yale 163

WOMEN: Yale 215, Penn State 137

WOMEN: Yale 255, Rutgers 98

WOMEN: Penn State 214, Rutgers 148

The Yale women remain undefeated in dual meet action this season after taking down Penn State and Rutgers in a dual meet on the road. The Penn State women also came away with a victory after defeating Rutgers. On the men’s side of the meet, the Penn State men were victorious over Yale.

Shane Ryan set a Pool Record en route to Penn State’s victory. On day 1, he threw down a 47.28 to win the 100 fly, clearing the previous Pool Record mark of 47.98 set by Sean Grier in 2013. Ryan also posted a pair of fast in-season times to sweep the sprint freestyles. He won the 50 free in a rapid 19.72 and the 100 free in a quick 43.93, edging out Yale’s Aaron Greenberg in both events.

Destiny Nelson was one of the key players in the Yale women’s two victories, winning 2 of her individual races. Nelson raced to a 2:00.76 in the 200 back to outpace Penn State’s Nicole Price (2:01.42). She also battled Price in the 200 IM, which she won in 2:03.78 to Price’s 2:04.91.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN STATE MEN

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men’s swimming & diving team used a total team effort to edge Yale in a dual meet that went down to the final race, 185-168, Saturday in McCoy Natatorium.

The two teams were tied 93-93 after Friday evening, and went back-and-forth Saturday. After winning the 400 IM, Yale (8-1) trailed Penn State (2-3) by eight points going into the final 400 freestyle relay. JP Cervone (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Bob Bantley (Maple Glen, Pa.) led the race off, and Matt Stasiunas (Avondale, Pa.) swam the third leg despite swimming in and placing fifth in the 400 IM the race before. The trio kept Penn State at the front, allowing Shane Ryan (Havertown, Pa.) to close the race and the meet out, as he touched first for a team time of 2:59.46.

Ryan also set his second pool record in as many days, winning the 100 butterfly in an NCAA B-cut time of 47.24 seconds. The previous record was 47.98 set by Sean Grier in 2013. He also nearly bested his own pool record in the 100 free, winning that event in 43.93 seconds – a tenth of a second shy of his effort in McCoy from 2014.

Over the two-day meet, Ryan placed first six times, helping three relays and touching first individually three times. On Friday, Ryan became the first to swim the 50 freestyle in a sub-20 second time, winning the event in 19.72 seconds. The returning Olympian was also a key contributor to a pair of winning relay efforts, joining Liam Veregin (Ottawa, Ontario), Kaelan Freund (Lethbridge, Alberta) and Tomer Zamir (Gesher Haziv, Israel) on the opening 400 medley relay (3:18.38), and Zamir, Bantley and Stasiunas in the closing 200 freestyle relay (1:21.73).

The Nittany Lions’ continued dominance on the boards was also major factor in the victory. Hector Garcia Boissier (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain) posted a personal-best score of 414.55 to lead the Lions in the 3-meter, while Jack Crow (Bethesda, Md.) was second at 355.60. Connor Scanlon (Laurel, Md.), who led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 1-meter Friday, was fourth at 277.00. In the 1-meter Friday, Scanlon’s 305.50 was good enough for first, and he was followed in order by Crow at 299.50 and Garcia at 282.95.

Penn State started Saturday strong with a win in the 200 medley relay, as Veregin, Freund, Zamir and Bantley teamed up to touch first in 1:29.83. Stasiunas started his busy day with a second place finish in the 500 free in 4:31.30. Ryan won two of the next three men’s events, and Freund then won the 200 breast in 2:00.58 and fought for second in the 400 IM (4:02.04) in the very next event to give Penn State the lead for good.

On Friday, Stasiunas won the 200 free in 1:38.98, while Freund posted an NCAA B-cut time of 55.42 in the 100 breaststroke. Freund also took silver in the 200 IM in 1:49.89.

Penn State will next host Navy for Senior Day Saturday starting at 11 a.m. It will also be Military Appreciation Day, and the intermission breaks will feature a Penn State Ability Athletics exhibition race and the second annual Great Penn State Duck Toss, respectively.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN STATE WOMEN

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A 1-2-3 finish in the 500 freestyle highlighted the Penn State women’s swimming & diving team’s final day of competition against Rutgers and Yale Saturday in McCoy Natatorium. The Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers 204-148, but fell to Yale, 215-137.

Casey Francis (East Meadow, N.Y.) led the podium sweep in the 500 free in 4:51.81 and was followed by Ally McHugh (Philadelphia, Pa.) in 4:54.96 and Katelyn Sowinski (Severna Park, Md.) in 4:56.22. McHugh totaled three individual podium finishes on the day, winning the 400 IM in a B-cut of 4:18.69, while Francis trailed in third (4:25.03), and placing third herself in the 200 backstroke in (2:02.10).

McHugh and Francis also teamed up for the team’s top performance Friday, finishing 1-2 in the 1000 freestyle. Both swam nearly identical personal bests of 9:53.82 and 9:53.85, respectively.

Katie Saloky (Bloomsburg, Pa.) and Emily Harris (Downington, Pa.) were also both event winners Saturday. Saloky won the 100 butterfly in 54.62, while Harris won the 200 breaststroke in 2:17.16.

Penn State (2-4) improved to 15-2 all-time against Rutgers (2-8), while Yale (11-0) earned its first win over the Nittany Lions in three meetings.

Other women’s event winners Friday included Sowinski, who won the 200 butterfly in an NCAA B-cut of 1:58.95, and Tommie Dillione (Newtown, Pa.), who won the 200 free in 1:49.24.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE WOMEN

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.–The Yale women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up the second and final day of competition against Penn State and Rutgers by defeating both teams, leaving them undefeated in dual and tri-meet competition so far this season. The final score against Penn State was 215-137 and the final score against Rutgers was 255-98.

Heidi VanderWel, Charlotte O’Leary, Maddy Zimmerman and Isabella Hindley with a final time of 1:43.12. They just out-touched the Penn State “A” squad by half a second. Yale’s “B” squad of Jacquelyn Du, Pauline Kaminski, Lili Margitai and Kate Rogers was not far behind, taking third place with a final time of 1:44.68. Day two started off on a strong note with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay from the “A” squad ofandwith a final time of 1:43.12. They just out-touched the Penn State “A” squad by half a second. Yale’s “B” squad ofandwas not far behind, taking third place with a final time of 1:44.68.

Cailley Silbert, who took third in last night’s 1000-yard freestyle, took fourth place in the 500-yard freesytle in 4:56.78. Teammates Kendall Brent and Isla Hutchinson-Maddox took fifth and sixth, respectively. Junior, who took third in last night’s 1000-yard freestyle, took fourth place in the 500-yard freesytle in 4:56.78. Teammatesandtook fifth and sixth, respectively.

Kina Zhou went 1-2 in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing just four one-hundredths apart in 50.53 and 50.57, respectively. Margitai took fourth in that event with a final time of 51.85. Sprint duo Hindley andwent 1-2 in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing just four one-hundredths apart in 50.53 and 50.57, respectively. Margitai took fourth in that event with a final time of 51.85.

Destiny Nelson led the pack in the 200-yard backstroke, touching first in 2:00.76, ahead of a slew of Penn State and Rutgers competitors. Olivia Jameson, Rogers and Elizabeth Felix took fifth through seventh places, respectively. led the pack in the 200-yard backstroke, touching first in 2:00.76, ahead of a slew of Penn State and Rutgers competitors., Rogers andtook fifth through seventh places, respectively.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Zimmerman pulled out a second place finish in 55.87 and Zhou was right on her heels in third place in 55.90.

Ashley Pales found success in the 200-yard breaststroke event, following up on their solid finishes in last night’s 100-yard event. O’Leary took second behind a Penn State competitor in 2:18.36, Kaminski took third in 2:19.16 and Pales took seventh in 2:25.66. The breaststroke trio of O’Leary, Kaminski andfound success in the 200-yard breaststroke event, following up on their solid finishes in last night’s 100-yard event. O’Leary took second behind a Penn State competitor in 2:18.36, Kaminski took third in 2:19.16 and Pales took seventh in 2:25.66.

Michelle Chintanaphol was fifth in 4:27.75 and Beatrix Thompson was sixth in 4:28.17. In the final individual swimming event of the meet, the 400-yard individual medley, Nelson was the top-scoring Bulldog, finishing in second with a final time of 4:20.66. Pilkinton was fourth in 4:25.04,was fifth in 4:27.75 andwas sixth in 4:28.17.

In the final relay event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Bulldogs “A” squad grabbed a first place finish in 3:21.44. The “B” squad was fourth in 3:30.35.

Talbott Paulsen, Lilybet MacRae, McKenna Tennant, and Hannah Walsh. Paulsen was second with 297.20 points, MacRae was fourth with 275.90 points, Tennant was fifth with 273.70 points, and Walsh was eighth with 249.75 points. Diving was highlighted by a quad of strong finishes in the top eight of the 1-meter event fromand. Paulsen was second with 297.20 points, MacRae was fourth with 275.90 points, Tennant was fifth with 273.70 points, and Walsh was eighth with 249.75 points.

Head Diving Coach, Chris Bergere, was pleased with the results and said, “The divers performed very well today. They are getting better and still finding small skills to improve on.”

This leaves the Bulldogs undefeated so far this season in dual and tri-meet competition, with a record of 13-0, with just one dual and one tri remaining before the championship season begins in mid-February.

PRESS RELEASE – YALE MEN

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team took its first dual meet loss against Penn State 185-168 this weekend. The Bulldogs held Penn State to a stalemate on day one of the competition, but were unable to gain a lead on the second day.

Yale struggled in the relay events throughout the weekend. However, the team managed to take runner-up in both the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay on the second day, just barely missing out on first.

Junior Kei Hyogo continued to post impressive performances on the second day with wins in the 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley. Hyogo’s time of 3:55.32 in the 400-yard individual medley was over six seconds ahead of the next competitor.

Yale had big races in the 200-yard backstroke, sweeping the event one-two-three. Leading the pack, junior Shawn Nee touched first with a time of 1:50.49. Following closely behind were senior Alex Schultz and sophomore Edward Stolarski in second and third respectively.

The Bulldogs had difficulties in the 100-yard butterfly, but sophomore Scott Bole managed to pull ahead in a tight race for second. Bole, who touched at 50.06, was just five hundredths of a second ahead of his Penn State opponent.

Yale also took second and third in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard breaststroke. In the freestyle, junior Aaron Greenberg took runner-up while sophomore Adrian Lin followed up in third. And in the breaststroke, junior Jonathan Rutter claimed second ahead of junior Derek Kao at third. Rutter also had a big day, finishing third in both the 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley.

“It always hurts coming up on the losing end of a close meet, but I think we have a lot to be proud of,” noted team captain Alex Goss. “Looking forward, we’re still alive for a league title and will have a huge meet against Cornell next week.”

Although the Bulldogs took their first dual meet loss this season, they remain undefeated in the Ivy League. The team will look to rebound as they take on Cornell in Ithaca, N.Y., next weekend on Jan. 22.

PRESS RELEASE – RUTGERS

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Junior Addison Walkowiak collected her second diving title in as many days as Rutgers swimming and diving finished against Penn State and Yale Saturday morning in University Park, Pa.

In team action, the Scarlet Knights fell to the Nittany Lions, 204-148, and the Bulldogs, 255-98.

“I’m proud of the team and how we worked together this weekend,” said head coach Petra Martin. “Our team unity is strong and the atmosphere this weekend was very positive. Even though we are very sore and tired right now we kept fighting. We are in a lot better place as a group compared to last year at this point of the season and that is important.”

Walkowiak finished first in the 1-meter dive with a mark of 308.30. The Ballston Spa, New York, native also placed first in the 3-meter dive on Friday night. Senior Alyssa Black contributed a third-place mark of 295.20. Both performances were NCAA Zone qualifying marks.

In relay action, RU finished second in the 400 freestyle relay, as senior Meghan Kiely and freshmen Clare Lawlor,Meghan Moses and Alexandra Fabugais-Inaba hit the wall with a time of 3:29.54. In the 200 medley relay, senior Rachel Stoddard, sophomore Vera Koprivova and Francesca Stoppa and rookie Vanessa Ruiz added a fourth-place time of 1:45.54.

Individually, Koprivova placed fourth in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.44, and Stoppa contributed a fourth-place result of 55.94 in the 100 butterfly.

“Our team culture is strong and we can see that in everything we do,” Martin said. “The team is sticking together through thick and thin and driving towards a common goal. Our captains have been doing a great job with the whole group as well and I’m proud of their focus and all the thought and work they put into the team.”

Rutgers returns to action Jan. 20-21, when the Scarlet Knights compete against Cincinnati and Virginia Tech in Christiansburg, Virginia.

