Shaine Casas Back To The 90s Sporti Swim Collection Behind The Scenes

Eleven-time World Championship medalist, Shaine Casas, unpacks his new Sporti release, his Back To The 90s Sporti Swim Collection. Less than a week out from 2023 U.S. World Champ Trials, the collection dropped. Most of the work was done well in advance, capturing the media at Shaine’s training-hub in Austin, Texas. The collection’s big, the biggest on record for an elite male swimmer with nearly 30 products offered for men and women in sizes from youth to adult XL. Shaine’s deep into his taper. He was happy with his step-up last year, making the Team USA and earning a medal in the 200m backstroke. You can expect him to swim more events next week at U.S. Trials compared to 2022 U.S. Trials.

See the full SPORTI release below:

Dive into a fresh wave of nostalgia with Sporti‘s newest collection in collaboration with 11x World Championship Medalist and 3x NCAA Champion Shaine Casas – this Summer 2023 release is all that and a bag of chips. An electrifying fusion of 90’s flair and modern functionality, the Sporti x Shaine Casas Back to the 90’s Collection features pops of bold colors and fresh prints, inviting you to embrace your individuality both in and out of the pool.

Offering styles for men, women and kids alike, this collection signifies more than just a moment in style – it’s the first time in history a male swimmer has collaborated on a swim collection of this size.

This flashback to the 90’s isn’t just a style choice, it’s a revolution – through bold color-blocking, contrast piping and retro-inspired insets, Casas has flawlessly captured the 90’s spirit of energetic colors and unapologetic style, resulting in a unique collection that offers a vibrant nod to the past while fearlessly facing the future.

“When we began designing the collection and sifting through old-school prints, the retro 90’s vibe really stood out,” shares Shaine Casas about his inspiration. “This line isn’t just about suiting up for a swim, It’s about bringing that bold, head-turning style and confidence to the street, into the lane, and everything in between. The 90’s era was all about being creative and fun, and remembering to never take things too seriously…the same way I approach my life.”

The Sporti x Shaine Casas Back to the 90’s Collection boasts an expressive color palette as vibrant as a Saturday morning ‘Saved By The Bell’ Marathon. Dominated by shades like Cherry Blast, Electric Sapphire and Very Peri, the featured hues inject an undeniably nostalgic yet refreshing aura into the designs, making each piece an eye-catching spectacle. Geometric patterns and abstract shapes dance across each print, evoking a sense of fun and excitement that perfectly echoes the dynamic spirit of the 90’s and better yet, mirrors Casas’ approach to the sport.

“Swimmers should feel unique, creative and unafraid to stand out,” Shaine insists. “Whatever direction you go, give it 100% and don’t look back.”

With prints that are so 90’s they should come with a walkman, Space Jam and Confetti are a cosmic delight, delivering a lively, playful blend of patterns and graphic shapes that would feel right at home on the set of Fresh Prince. The collection’s Swim Trunks, available in both Cherry & Lavender Lemonade, add a fresh squeeze of style and are sure to turn heads on any pool deck.

But the retro-inspired fun doesn’t stop at swimwear. For the first time, Sporti is diving into the athleisure scene. The collection’s tracksuits, crafted in on-trend color block designs, are available in an array of 90’s-throwback hues including Electric Sapphire and Very Peri. Whether you’re setting new records in the pool or chilling out for a Blockbuster movie night, these outfits will have you looking fly.

Partnering with Shaine was a no-brainer for us,” said Winnie So, President of Sporti. “As one of the most talented male swimmers in the US, his accolades speak for themselves. What truly set Shaine apart was his unconventional approach to swimming. His ‘maverick edge’ perfectly aligns with our brand ethos of pushing boundaries and championing one’s individuality. His unique blend of talent, innovation and his fearless spirit made him a perfect partner for the Sporti brand.”

All that said, the Sporti x Shaine Cases Back to the 90’s Collection offers more than just a visual treat. With select pieces created using premium, recycled Italian fabrics, the collection promises both comfort and high performance, allowing wearers to embody their unique style without compromising functionality. Each piece is designed to be non-restrictive and comfortable, ensuring swimmers can give their all in the lane while looking their best.

Immerse yourself in the exhilarating energy of the 90’s and kick it old school this summer, letting your individuality shine bright in the Sporti x Shaine Casas Back to the 90’s Collection.

With pieces ranging from $12.95 – $109.95, the Sporti x Shaine Casas Back to the 90’s Collection is available in competitive swim sizing 22Y – 40 (accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL), sold exclusively at www.swimoutlet.com.

About Sporti by SwimOutlet Sporti, SwimOutlet’s top performance swimwear line, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool.